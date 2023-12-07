APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – Sanderlin Greenhouses has been serving the community for over 50 years and features 36 greenhouses for you to walk through, and find quality plants.

For this episode of “Your Hometown Road Trip” we stopped in to speak with the owners about the their business and why they think it’s been successful all these years.

What is Sanderlin Greenhouses?

This is our family business we have 36 greenhouses that we grow flowers in. We also have the gift store where we carry lots of local products, we have local honey, we make our own candles, tons of Christmas décor, if you’re not in the Christmas spirit when you get here you’re going to leave in the Christmas spirit.

And you make some of these items?

We do make our own candles, it’s called Sweet Georgia Candle Company. My mom and I actually pour them, we label them, and there right here on the shelf for you to buy.

How long have you been in business?

My mom and dad started it 54 years ago, so we’ve been here a long time. My mom, brother and I all work here.

What kind of business can people expect here?

In Christmas we grow poinsettias, in the fall we grow pansies, we have fall vegetables, and in the spring we fill everything up here with ferns, hanging baskets, vegetables, any kind of spring flower you can think of.

How much has the community supported you over the years?

This communities great, the Appling community are like a family, everyone comes in , we hug each others necks, and even the surrounding communities are great. Since we’ve been here 54 years, we’ve had customers coming for 54 years.

We had to speak with owner Judy Sanderlin before we left.

What makes you decide to do this for this long?

Because I love plants, I love people and it’s just a good occupation. So I just keep doing it for as long as the good lord will let me.

What’s it like to be able to come out here and do what you love with your family?

That part makes it really special. My son and my daughter are both here. I have two of the girls that work here that are more like my daughters then just someone who works here.

How much community support have you gotten over the years?

Over the years we’ve gotten a lot of community support, not just from this community but surrounding communities as well. We get a lot of people out of Thomson, Evans, Martinez, Harlem, Grovetown, so we get a lot of support from surrounding communities as well. I’m very grateful, grateful for the support we’ve gotten over the years, grateful for all the people who’ve come out here year after year, and I just feel blessed.