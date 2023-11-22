THOMSON, Ga (WJBF) – David Hobbs is a professional arm wrestler out of Thomson. Back in February, Hobbs won the Alabama State Arm Wrestling Championship.

We invited him to our studio and even challenged him to an arm wrestling match.

For this episode of “Your Hometown Road Trip” we visited the Dog Pound Gym where David trains and caught up with him about life, what his next plans are, and checked to see if he would accept a challenge to another arm wrestling match.

How long have you been arm wrestling and what are some of the championships you’ve won?

I started arm wrestling about 8 years ago, and have been training pretty hardcore for about 6 years. I started out in Colorado, believe it or not I was a professional tour guide. So we were at a biker rally and I saw there was an arm wrestling tournament going on, so I got my buddy to watch my shift, I went down to see what’s up and I made it to the final championship round, and the rest is history. I moved back to Georgia, and I started out as an amateur. I’ve won the Florida State title in the amateur’s, I’ve had a lot of pro tournament wins, a lot of super matches. Had a few loses and had a few wins, more wins then losses. It’s about the journey, it’s a humbling process.

How did it make you feel when you won the Alabama State Arm Wrestling Championship?

It was huge. Winning the Alabama State Championship that’s one of the biggest, most prestigious tournaments in the South East, and bringing that home, back to my community, it meant a lot to me and my family.

What kind of events do you have happening in the future?

December 1st, Hot Spring’s Arkansas I’ve got a YouTube Pay Per View at Monster Michael Todd’s house, and that’s probably the biggest platform I’ve been on. April of next year in Ohio for the Tri State Championships, I’ll be the main event, pulling against a guy named Todd Jackson.