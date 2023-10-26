NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Maranda Williams and her family take Halloween very seriously.

Each year they deck out there front yard with Halloween decorations and the display continues to get larger every year.

“My dad did this for me when I was little for years, some of the things in the yard are from my childhood, and I have kids and I wanted them to enjoy that as well.”

Maranda’s decorations get a lot of attention and it brings in a lot of people wanting to see their amazing setup.

This year Maranda wanted use their Halloween decorations to help give back to the community.

In her front yard people can drop off canned goods and non perishable foods , and after Halloween she’ll donate it to Community Ministry of North Augusta.

“We are really big on raising our children to do random acts of kindness and give back to the community. Every Christmas we give as many gifts to kids as we can and I didn’t just want to keep that at Christmas With the cost of groceries and the way they are right now, I said why not branch out and do something. I want people to enjoy this as much as we do but lets give to a food bank, and we love Community Ministry in North Augusta and so I said why not put something out and collect food. Come out and enjoy it but drop a donation as well.”

You can find Maranda Halloween display at 1929 Robin Road, North Augusta, South Carolina. So if you’re out Trick or Treating she encourages you to stop buy and donate something if you have it.