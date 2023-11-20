NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The North Augusta Greenway is a 12-mile trail located in North Augusta, and over the years it’s become a popular place for people to walk, run, or just relax.

For this episode of Your Hometown Road Trip we got a tour of the Greenway from Mayor Briton Williams, who gave us a rundown about it’s history and what it means to the community.

What is the Greenway?

The Greenway is the jewel of our community. This really began back in the early 80’s, it was under former Mayor Tom Green, which is named Greenway. Mayor Green had a vision to take the old northern southern rail bed that ran here in North Augusta over the river, and over a number of years they negotiated to sell it to the city and once that happened we were able to connect the Greenway, and we have done it in phases over the last 40 years. So we’re probably 7 miles of the Greenway which runs in front of the river, into neighborhoods.

What makes this area special?

Just look at where you are. How many communities wish they could be on the water, and for us to be on the Savannah River to have a Greenway trail, a portion of that we’re walking on, this is a wetlands area, the city has done a tremendous job, you can see the grass, the nature, it’s just incredible. You see everyone from people with strollers, their kids, folks on bicycles, people walking, it’s incredible. We have over 14,000 people a month using it, not just North Augusta, they’re traveling throughout the state to come here.

What do you hope people get from coming out here?

I want them to walk away knowing that they had an incredible experience, and everything they associate it with in North Augusta was equability.