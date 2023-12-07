McCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) – The Holiday Season is kicking off in McCormick with plenty to do.

There you’ll find all kinds of activities, a holiday market, and of course, the Festival of Trees at the Grist Mill.

“The Festival of Trees is a celebration of Christmas that we share with McCormick County and Augusta, and Columbia, anyone who wants to come. It’s free and it’s a way to keep people interested in these old buildings,” said Decorator, Linda Baker.

Inside the Grist Mill the historic building has been turned in to a winter wonder land. This is the 10th year for the event and each year has a special theme.

“This is a Charlie Brown Christmas and we’re just trying to give people the real reason for celebrating this time of year just the way Linus does in the movie. Charlie Brown the real meaning of Christmas is that Jesus came.”

It takes several people to set up the Festival of Trees, and each year when people visit they’re amazed with the finished product.

“This is Christmas, it’s very festive and there’s all kinds of trees. I’m sure they work very hard because decorating a Christmas tree is hard and that many Christmas trees, that’s a lot of work,” said Market Vendor, Nancy Goelz.

“They’re just amazed. They can’t imagine that it’s in this little town, it’s like a gem. It takes about three months to set it up, it takes a full year to do all of the pieces that we use,” said Baker.

The Festival is also a fundraiser for the mill itself.

“At the very end there’s a box and you can put your donations in,” said Baker.

So if you’re looking to find the Christmas spirit the Festival of Tree’s in McCormick is worth the drive.

The Festival of Trees and the Holiday Market are happening Friday, December 9th through Saturday, December 12th, from Noon to 7 p.m.