THOMSON, Ga (WJBF) – Manna is a faith based food pantry located in Thomson. The concept has been around since the 70’s and they currently serve in Warren, Wilkes, and McDuffie County.

While the “Your Hometown Road Trip” team was in the area they stopped in to see what Manna was all about.

What is Manna?

“We serve 500 families a month. So you can imagine that averages 25 to 30 a day, Monday through Fridays. We go out, check the clients in, we bring in the pull slip in, put it on a buggy, then the volunteer looks at the number, and then we go out and load the groceries,” said Executive Director, Keryl Corley.

What’s the goal you’re trying to accomplish?

We serve Warren, Wilkes, and McDuffie County and we want to meet food insecurity, which is very prevalent, especially now. A lot of folks are experiencing the impact of food costs rising. So we want to meet the need for food but we also, being a faith based want to project the face of Christ or giving and encouraging.

Also, connected to Manna is a program called “Something for Alex.” We spoke with Director, Beth Newton about how the program came about.

What is “Something for Alex”?

“It is a non profit that me and my family started back in 2018 in memory of our son Alex who I found out through a letter had given his shirt to a stranger and when the stranger found out about Alex’s death he honored Alex at his wedding reception by collecting coats and hats and donating them to a local school, and from that letter we found our purpose. To turn our tragedy to something good and help others.”

So talk to me about how it all works.

We have a clothes closet set up in memory of Alex and that was a complete surprise because we had been working with Manna for several years with a fan drive and donating clothes, so when the reconfigured and started the clothes closet, they put up Alex’s logo and set that up in memory of him. We love working with many to help the clients in the county.

How does it make you feel to be able to help other people?

“It’s a blessing, I feel like we’re blessed more than the people we’re helping because it’s what Alex would do, it’s what God wants us to do, to help others and love others.”

How can people from around the community help?

“They take clothes every day, and you can just drop them off at the clothes closet and they’ll get them organized, and it’s nice to see Alex’s shirt and the logo outside by the clothes closet. It helps me realize that the community can see how they can help by dropping clothes off.”