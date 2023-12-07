APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – Maggie Jayne’s Snoballs has snoballs, Italian ice and more.

For this episode of “Your Hometown Road Trip” we stopped by Maggie Jaynes and talked with the owner about her time in Appling, about her business, and of course we had to try a snoball while we were there.

What do you do here at Maggie Jaynes?

We do snoballs, we do really great cold dessert, and we have lots of options. Snoballs was our primary option to begin with because I love snoballs, and I love the really soft ones, with the really flavorful syrup. So we started there and wanted to have more of an adult option so we added Italian ice which is amazing. We were bring it in from a boutique dealer in Atlanta and now we’re making it in house. So my husband makes it. Fresh fruit, all fresh ingredients, we’re trying to get it to where we’re not using any dyes, so it’s really natural and delicious.

What’s been the response since you’ve opened?

We opened our store in September of 2020 after a long Covid 8 to 9 months of prepping and a lot of delays because of Covid, but we were finally able to open in September, would’ve been nicer to open in May, but we were able to open so it’s been a little over 3 years. I was a stay at home mom and I didn’t want a real job and I also have such a sweet tooth and I love snoballs. I have just become such a part of Appling, I have such a heart for Appling, and just love this little community so much that to me it was a very natural progression to open a place where they could gather and that’s really my ideal, just to have families and friends gather here. It’s a very inexpensive way to get together and have something the kids like, and the adults like, and get together and just spend time together.

Anything you want to say for all the support from all of these years?

I love my regulars, and it’s almost like “Cheers” but for families and because we’re pouring for you but we’re pouring snoballs instead of beer. We have regulars and my girls know what they want before they order.