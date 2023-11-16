NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Living History Park takes visitors back in time to the 1700’s. The park is a recreation representing the period between 1735–1785.

Inside you’ll find plenty of recreated buildings including the Willow Spring Meeting House, a blacksmith forge, the Spring House Tavern, and more.

For this episode of “Your Hometown Road Trip” we stopped in and spoke with to find out what the park was all about.

What is Living History Park?

“Living History Park is 1735-1785, we’ve tried to recreate how life was during the colonial era,” said Chair of the Living History Park, Lynn Thompson.”

How long has this been here and why did you decide to do this?

“We started it 32 years ago. It was a dump, this was a city dump and we had found some graves at Riverview Park which was a revolutionary war soldier. Found out he was locally, state, and nationally significant, so we had a South Carolina historical marker built. A lot of the revolutionary war was fought right in this area.”

What do you hope people take away from coming out here?

“First of all, learning how life was, the hardships. We had any event last weekend, I saw very few cell phones, no kids on cell phones. They were down here, they were enjoying it, they were taking in the things that there were to do, and they were learning, and they were enjoying themselves.”

Does it cost anything to come here?

“All our events are free. I’d rather have one child take away something from this park, then charge them anything. During the week it’s open from 9am-5pm, unless we have it rented for a private event.”

If there’s no event I can just come out and walk around on my own?

“We have a QR code at both the entrance, and in the back. You can take your cell phone and it will tell you about each one of the buildings, give you pictures of it, so you can learn on your own.”