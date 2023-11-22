THOMSON, Ga, (WJBF) – Kent’s Drive In, located in Thomson has been serving the community for 60 years.

To find out more about the restaurants success the “Your Hometown Road Trip” crew stopped in and talk with one of the owners, Krista Wells, about what makes their place special, and why the community has supported it all of these years.

What is Kent’s Drive In?

“We’re a hometown restaurant, we’ve been here 60 years. My grandparents started it and we’re just a restaurant with a lot of good home cooking and we try to take care of people with good portions, and fast service.”

What is it that keeps people coming back to Kent’s?

We really do have really good food, and the other thing is I think it’s a little bit of nostalgia. We’re actually the oldest restaurant in Thompson.

Has the community supported you all these years?

The customers have absolutely supported us. I feel like when I go out to get my groceries, somebodies going to say I ate a hamburger steak last week at Kent’s and I feel like we’re just part of Thompson and the people of Thompson absolutely supported us.

Are you and the staff here kind of like a family?

“We are a family, that’s funny you said that because honestly, I have a group of staff, I call them my core staff, they are my family and they have been in my life longer then I’ve had my children, and I was in a wreck a couple of years ago, and the first people in my hospital room were three of the people that worked for me.”

What’s the experience you want people to walk away with when the come to Kent’s?

“What I want them to think is that I’m the best restaurant in Thomson, I want them to have great portions, good food, and hopefully be met with a smile by the people taking care of them.