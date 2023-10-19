GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – For this episode of Your Hometown Road Trip we went to Grovetown. There we got to learn a lot about history, and we got a chance to see one of the nature trails.

For our first stop we checked out the Grovetown History museum and met up with Historian Charles Lord. Charles has lived in Grovetown most of his life and it’s his mission to preserve its history and share it with others.

It was great getting to see Charles light up as he described history in the museum.

How long has this museum been here and what will people find in it?

“This museum was opened in the year 2000, and most of the stuff in here are things I’ve collected from over the years. I’ve always been interested in Grove town. Everyone has a little hobby and that’s been mine,” said Lord.

What do you love about Grovetown and has kept you here this long?

“The people have been very nice and close to me. I’ve always kept a book on everything in Grovetown.”

Why is it important to preserve this history?

We have many people coming in now that’s new and do not realize what a town Grovetown has been and I’ve tried to highlight it best as I can.”

The Grovetown History Museum is open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 12pm to 4pm. It’s free of charge but donations are appreciated.

Our next stop took us to Veterans Memorial Park, which is right next to the museum. City Administrator Elaine Matthews was there to educate us about it.

The park has several features and one that stands out is the veterans memorial wall.

“The Veterans Wall is a wall that was created somewhat similar to the wall in D.C. to capture local veterans, they may be living or already passed away that live here in Columbia County that have been here in the area in Fort Gordon, and you can come to City Hall and bring us a copy of your DD214 and we will get you on the list to have your name engraved on the wall,” said Matthews.

What is the importance of the wall?

“The wall has been here since the early 2000’s and it was created in a place where people can come and meditate, and be here to enjoy the city. We did this as a memorial to all those people who have given something for their country.”

For our last stop of the day we checked out the Grovetown Trails at Euchee Creek. Public Information Officer Jordan Johnson showed us around and gave us the rundown about what people can expect.

Tell us a little bit about the trails and what people can expect.

“We’ve got over one and a half miles of walking trails right here in the city of Grovetown for folks to come out, reconnect with nature and have a great time. We’ve got three separate paths you can take with varying levels of length and difficulty,” said Johnson.

What makes this trail special?

“It’s well taken care of, it’s safe and it has so much natural beauty to offer, there are so many different species of wildlife, so many different plants, and it’s just a really exciting place to be and at the same time, it’s a very calm and serene place to be.

Your Hometown Road will continue to highlight different places in the CSRA every Wednesday at 12:30pm.