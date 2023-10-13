AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Grantski Records has been helping people find vinyl records for seven years, and for the past few years they’ve been in Downtown Augusta.

Not only can you find records but they also have musical performances at the venue as well.

For “Your Hometown Road Trip” we caught up with owner, Evan Grantski and talked with him about his journey, and what it’s like working his dream job.

How did you get started in the record business?

Well, I’ve always been a lover of music and a collector. My parents collected, my brother collected, both my brothers, and, so, I just got into to it, and I thought that Augusta needed something where, you could go and buy records from newer bands. I just started buying collections and I would set up at Sky City, which was a venue a couple years ago. We would do like little popups. I would do porch sales and sell online.

So what was the moment you decided you could make this business happen?

There was many hours staying up late at night and just researching before I really, decided to do it, and I also found a place right around the corner from my house that was pretty cheap in rent.

So, I started there and was able to grow, and somebody actually on opening day said that I was going to outgrow it within six months.

So you built up your collection and had to expand?

Yes, we had about 600 square feet, and during COVID, we actually were looking at this place,

and my lease was about to be up, and I knew I needed more space. This is about 2,000 square feet, and it’s just a lot better to be able to spread out and work.

How much has the community supported you all these years?

A ton, I mean, we couldn’t do it without people. You know, obviously it’s a business and people got to come in and spend money, but people have been really supportive other than that, just with kind words and just coming to just to hang out and, be friends.