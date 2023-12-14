LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – For more than 60 years, Ott and Wendell Stephens have been working in radio.

Currently the two brothers work at WPEH in Louisville and for this episode of “Your Hometown Road Trip,” we stopped in to talk about their journey, community support, and more.

Talk to me about this place and what you do here.

“We try to entertain and inform the people of Jefferson County and surrounding areas. We’ve been in business here since 1961, I’m 82 now. Spent a little bit of time in the early 60’s back in Nashville trying to get in to the music business but I finally decided I wasn’t going to be a country music star, so I settled down in to radio and I’ve been here ever since,” said Ott.

What is it about radio that you love?

I really love all of it. I like all kinds of music, and I like people. I deal with people very well, and that’s important in this business if you’re going to survive in a small town. The relationships that I’ve developed all these years is pretty special.

How does it make you feel that people appreciate the work you’ve done all these years?

It’s confirmation that we’re doing the right thing and you can’t survive in small town radio unless you do the right thing, and serve the community, and do all the things necessary to gather their support. It’s a two way thing, we serve the community, and they’re supportive of us with advertising, and those kind of things.

What’s it like working with your brother?

We get along very well. We each have our own area that we take care of. It’s been a good relationship and I couldn’t have survived without him.

What’s the legacy that you hope this place leaves?

I hope people preserve it as a service radio station. At 82, I won’t be here forever, and I’ve had many people say “when you sell it, we hope you can find someone that does broadcast like you do.” I want to send out a thank you to all the people of the community, the surrounding area, and also my lord and savior.

While there we also spoke with Ott’s brother Wendell.

What’s your journey been like here at the radio station?

It’s gone by fast, and doesn’t seem like it’s been that long. I started full time in 1964, when I got out of high school, I spent a couple of summers here in Louisville, and then I kind of got the itch, then spent time in the military, then 4 years in the air force, came back in 1969, and the rest is over my shoulder.

Talk about the community.

The communities great, I came from North Georgia, and then we came here and were well received, and we have friends everywhere and they support us, it’s just a great relationship.

If you retire, what do you hope people remember?

I just hope they remember that I love them. All the people, from one end of the county to the other, it’s been great, and I think the world of them.