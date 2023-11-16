NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Brinkley’s Chop House is located in the SRP Ball Park in North Augusta and since opening, they’ve received a lot of support from the community.

For this week’s “Your Hometown Roadtrip” the team stopped in to the restaurant to speak with Executive Chef Edward DeFelice about what to expect from the North Augusta restaurant.

What is Brinkley’s Chop House?

“We are a craft, new American, steak house located in the SRP Ball Park in North Augusta. We’ve been open for about a year now. We are a curated steak house where me and my culinary team go out and find the best possible steaks that we can put on a plate. We are one of the largest resellers of American Wagyu in the CSRA and our signature steak here is 16oz duck fat Delmonico that we age for 30-45 days in duck fat, then sear up on our flat top, then finish in our 1700 degree proprietary broiler.”

What made you decide to come to North Augusta and what’s the reception been like?

The community has been very supportive and we are extremely thankful for all of them. Terry and Kim Brinkley are the owners, and they live in River North. They wanted a really good restaurant in the area, they are foodies, and they wanted it to be a steak house. We met through some professional contacts and next thing you know we were here, brought along a team who’s been here for a very long time, both front and back of the house. I think that’s been one of the reasons why we’ve been so successful out of the gate.

What’s the feeling you want people to walk away with when they come here?

We consider our self to be in the experience selling business. So for the point in time from when a customer pulls up at the red carpet outside for a complimentary valet, to the point that they get back in their car, we’ve curated every aspect of what’s going on here. To differentiate ourselves from everyone else we look to provide the best possible product on the plate and deliver it with impeccable service and that’s our ethic to the restaurant here. For the most part that has been received really well, and we have a lot of regulars, but we’re still seeing a lot of new faces. We having people coming out as far as Martinez, Evans, and Aiken as well, so being in North Augusta is really great.