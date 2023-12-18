AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Dahman’s Revenge is a woman and veteran-owned business and it’s also Augusta’s first rage room.

Since the business has opened, there’s been a positive response from the community. With all the support the owners where able to upgrade locations, and get new features.

The new features are a car smash, a Glo paint splash room, and even a pillow fight room.

For this episode of “Your Hometown Road Trip” we stopped in and spoke with the owners about what the business is all about.

What is a rage room?

Here at Dahman’s Revenge we want to provide the community with a safe space to come, have a messy time, have a temper tantrum in a controlled space, while keeping Augusta beautiful by recycling.

So you can break things in different rooms?

We have 2 different rage packages. All the rooms are stocked the same with things that we can pick up in the community throughout the week. So computers, washing machines, we want to reduce the waste in Augusta, so if we see it on the side of the road, if a thrift store can’t sell it, we’ll take it.

What do people get out of the experience?

Some people come because they are working through something, and then we have kids who just come for fun. For me this place was born out of a need for myself. Both Kelsey and I are veterans, and I was working at the hospital during Covid, and I was feeling that frustration of seeing people pass away and I couldn’t doing anything about it. Someone asked what I wanted to do and I said “I want to break something.” It feels better to see what you’re thinking up here, outside of you, without causing harm.

What’s the reaction when people leave?

Some people are really hyper when they leave, but we get a lot of thank you’s. We get a lot of “it’s cheaper then therapy.”

What’s it mean that the community has supported you these past few years?

The community support means everything, because we’re trying to reach them, and give them a hug. In return that is what they are doing for us.