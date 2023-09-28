AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Mike ‘Speedy’ Jones is a veteran whose mission is to help others.

His non profit organization “Bikes 4 Vets” has been going on now for 6 years and one hundred percent of all profits go to veterans in need.

Recently, Speedy had an event where himself and several other riders participated in a charity motorcycle ride.

We caught up with speedy before the event to talk about why he loves to help others, and find out when he first found his love for motorcycles.

What is Bikes 4 Vets?

“Well, Bikes 4 Vets is a nonprofit organization. I’m not like most organizations, where they have a lot of overhead.”

“I always announce that I give 100% of my donations back to the vets. I don’t spend it on anything, so I just put it in the bank, and if a vet needs help, I spend it on them.”

When did you first find your love for motor cycles?

“I got my first motorcycle when I was about 10. I had a little Honda 50. I rode it up and down the street for a couple of years and then I didn’t, I don’t know why I didn’t get another one, but I got one when I was 16, a dirt bike, and I didn’t have a driver’s license yet. So, I rode that dirt bike and, man, I just loved it.”

Plenty of people showed up for Speedy’s charity motorcycle ride. He was happy that so many people showed up to show support.

“Well, it makes you realize that it’s just not me. It’s not a one-man thing, and I’m just the guy running it, but all the support, that’s who gets the credit.”