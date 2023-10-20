GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Active Climbing Augusta is a place where you can learn how to do rock climbing.

They have walls for beginners and experts.

For this episode of “Your Hometown Road Trip” we stopped in and talked with the manager, Bree Widener about what it takes to rock, and find out what some of the benefits are from the activity.

How long have you been rock climbing?

I’ve been rock climbing since the start so about seven years ago.

As far as exercise goes what are some of the benefits of rock climbing.

“Rock climbing is full body, you’re using your entire body including your brain, so that’s one of my favorite things about it, is not only are you trying to figure out these movements to get you up the wall but you’re also having to solve problems as you go.”

What are some of the feature that you have here?

We’ve got a couple of different styles of climbing for all ages, all skill levels, so do not feel afraid. We’ve got climbing with ropes, climbing without ropes, there are fancy names for them, one of them is called bouldering, and that’s climbing with no ropes, so when you fall you’re landing on the ground but that’s ok because the ground is nice and squishy, and we also have ropes so when you fall the rope catches you, some people feel a lot safer with that.