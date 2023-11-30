EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – 11-year-old Cooper Quance also known as “DJ Cooper Q,” has quite the year.

Despite his age, the young performer has been DJ’ing for years, and lately he’s been doing up to 4 to 5 gigs a month with no sign of slowing down.

For the Evans episode of “Your Hometown Road Trip,” we caught up with Cooper and his father to talk about his success, and we even let DJ Cooper Q show us some move on the turntables.

When did Cooper want to become a DJ?

“Probably when he was 7-years-old, he all of a sudden took paper, stapled it together, made pretend turntables, then took some paper and made the DJ Marshmellow helmet, stapled that all together, and I walk out and he says ‘Dad, look I’m being a DJ’ and he’s scratching on the pretend turntables and that’s how it all started,” said Jim, Cooper’s Father.

So he does that and now he’s DJ’ing for real?

“Started with him doing the drive up line at school, and for holidays like Halloween, and Christmas, then the next thing the DJ couldn’t show up for the father/daughter dance that year, they asked if Cooper could do the dance and I said sure.”

How’s Cooper doing now as far as gigs?

“He’s doing anything from 3-5 gigs a month, and it has been pretty interesting, and he’s been having a blast. It’s incredible to play for a group of kids, or adults, he’s done 3 wedding also, and I’ll ask people ‘are you sure you don’t want me to do the wedding, and they say no we ant the kid.’ So I’m his roadie, I go along and set everything up, and then he gets to walk in like a star.”

Cooper is just excited to perform and make people happy. Before he showed us his DJ process we asked him a few questions.

What’s the last year for you been like?

“It’s been crazy actually, many gigs. At least 5 a month.”

What do you love about DJ’ing?

“Just making people happy and letting them have fun.”

What that feeling like, seeing people enjoying the music?

“I feel real good about it.”

Cooper was happy to show us how he set up his equipment and a few tips and tricks on what it take to be a proper DJ.

So if you’re looking for a fun DJ in the CSRA then DJ Cooper Q may be just the one you’re looking for.