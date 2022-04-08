Are TP-Link or Google mesh Wi-Fi systems best?

A single router sitting in the middle of your house or apartment can easily lead to Wi-Fi dead spots, even in adjacent rooms. If you want a frustration-free Wi-Fi experience, a mesh Wi-Fi system should be on your list. They consist either of a single router and additional extenders or any number of identical access points that can each function as stand-alone routers.

Google, on the other hand, has only released a few home Wi-Fi solutions, which have focused on user-friendly setup and management rather than cutting-edge hardware.

TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi systems

TP-Link has been a major player in-home wireless networking for over a decade and competes with some of the most popular brands worldwide. It’s even one of the few to actually design and manufacture its products in-house, instead of outsourcing production to other engineering firms and simply rebranding the results.

When you buy a TP-Link router, mesh system or smart home device, you can be reasonably certain you’re getting something of high quality. But, since it releases a large number of products on a regular basis, it can take a little extra research to figure out which are most advanced and offer the best price-to-performance ratio.

TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi system pros

High performance: Partly due to components and partly due to talented design, a number of its mesh Wi-Fi systems are usually found near the front of the pack in real-world speed testing.

TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi system cons

There are a lot of models to choose from: As a consumer, it takes a little extra care when looking for a TP-Link wireless solution to make sure you’re getting the best one. Unfortunately, some of its offerings don’t quite hold up in terms of latency and consistency, so it’s important to avoid those models.

Best TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi systems

TP-Link Deco X20

Based on the next-generation Wi-Fi 6 protocol, the Deco X20 delivers enough bandwidth for gigabit-class internet connections and the low latency needed for online gaming. It’s also surprisingly reasonably priced for a premium system.

TP-Link Deco S4

If you want consistent whole-home coverage but don’t want to spend a fortune, no other mesh Wi-Fi systems offer this kind of performance for the dollar. Despite being based on the somewhat older Wi-Fi 5 standard, it’s a great choice for most home networks.

TP-Link Deco P9 Powerline

If you can’t get a consistent Wi-Fi connection in every room no matter what you try, consider this hybrid option. It uses your home’s existent power lines to ensure a strong signal, even through thick masonry.

TP-Link Deco X68

This one’s perfect for users who demand peak bandwidth and rock-bottom latency but don’t need several thousand square feet of coverage. As you’d expect from such a high-performing option, it’s relatively expensive.

Google mesh Wi-Fi systems

Google has made inroads to nearly every aspect of home entertainment and wireless communications. One reason its products are so successful is they’re incredibly user-friendly. Even though Google doesn’t update its mesh Wi-Fi lineup very frequently, both current models perform well with modern computers, smartphones and smart home devices.

Google mesh Wi-Fi system pros

Extremely easy setup: The biggest selling point of Google's mesh Wi-Fi systems is their ease of configuration. Even if you've never set up a wireless network, you shouldn't have any problem.

Google Mesh Wi-Fi system cons

Lack of cutting-edge releases: Since Google doesn’t update the current models or develop new ones very often, they often lag behind other mesh Wi-Fi systems in terms of the most advanced features.

No Wi-Fi 6 support: One feature that Google Wi-Fi clearly lacks is support for the Wi-Fi 6 protocol. While that's not a huge deal at the time being, it does somewhat cut into their long-term effectiveness. It also keeps the latest smartphones and laptops from getting the most out of the highly efficient new protocol.

Best Google Mesh Wi-Fi systems

Google Wi-Fi

This base model is ideal for the consumer who doesn’t want to hassle with any confusing settings and wants to save as much money as possible.

Google Nest Wi-Fi

Equipped with more powerful hardware than the standard Google Wi-Fi, the Nest is great for larger homes, faster internet connections and greater numbers of connected devices.

Should you get a TP-Link or Google mesh Wi-Fi system?

Many TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi systems incorporate the newest Wi-Fi 6 technology and boast above-average to excellent results in real-world testing. There’s also a great variety of TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi systems available to suit your specific needs. If you have even the slightest experience setting up a home Wi-Fi network, TP-Link offers the best bang for your buck.

The only reason you should consider getting one of Google’s current mesh Wi-Fi systems is if you’re generally averse to configuring electronics. The Google Nest system remains one of the easiest high-performance mesh Wi-Fi systems to set up. While it’s not the absolute fastest setup on the market, it will still satisfy quite a few users.

