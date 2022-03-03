Which RV water filter is best?

When traveling in an RV, you’ll have to hook your rig up to various water sources, meaning it’s hard to know exactly how clean the water is from day to day. To keep yourself, your family and your pets safe, you’ll need to ensure you have a water filter on hand. The Clearsource Premium RV Water Filter System is a high-quality filter that reduces bad taste, bacteria, odors, sediments and chlorine. Still, there are several more affordable options that are worth considering as well.

What to know before you buy an RV water filter

Types of RV water filters

The two primary types of RV water filters are inline filters and canister filters. Inline RV water filters hook directly to your external water hose and provide an affordable way to keep your RV’s water clean and safe.

Canister water filters are often more expensive but more effective. With a canister water filter, you can add one, two or three filters that utilize multiple filtration methods, providing crystal clear water. Many canister filters allow you to add sediment filters, carbon filters and more and can be stored inside your RV under the sink or outside of your RV before the water comes into your storage tank.

Types of water filtration

Sediment filtration – Water often contains dirt and other sediments that make your water appear dirty and murky. Water with a high sediment content may taste bad and clog your RV’s pipes. Many RV water filters feature a small sediment filter that water passes through before making its way into your RV, reducing the risk of damaging your water fixtures and pipes.

Water often contains dirt and other sediments that make your water appear dirty and murky. Water with a high sediment content may taste bad and clog your RV’s pipes. Many RV water filters feature a small sediment filter that water passes through before making its way into your RV, reducing the risk of damaging your water fixtures and pipes. Carbon filtration – Carbon filters force water through a solid, porous carbon block. As the water makes its way through the carbon filter, impurities bind with the activated carbon. Carbon filtration is an excellent way to remove chlorine, pesticides, dirt and bacteria from your water.

Carbon filters force water through a solid, porous carbon block. As the water makes its way through the carbon filter, impurities bind with the activated carbon. Carbon filtration is an excellent way to remove chlorine, pesticides, dirt and bacteria from your water. KDF filtration – KDF filters use copper and zinc to create a harmless chemical reaction where electrons are transferred between molecules. KDF filters are a great way to remove lime, heavy metals and chlorine contaminants.

Can I drink water that has passed through an RV water filter?

Many people feel completely safe drinking water that has passed through an RV water filter. Still, external water filters don’t account for dirt and grime trapped in your RV pipes and water fixtures. If you want added peace of mind before drinking your water, you may consider using a water filter pitcher or an internal reverse osmosis system.

What to look for in a quality RV water filter

Filtration rate

A good water filter should remove most of the contaminants in your water. Many RV water filters can filter out any substance larger than 5 microns in size. Sediment filters range between 5 to 20 microns, as sediments are often larger than bacteria. On the other hand, some filters may only allow things larger than 1 micron or 0.5 microns through, meaning you won’t have to worry about most bacteria and chemicals.

Easy to assemble

Many inline RV water filters require no assembly at all — you simply screw them onto your water hose and you’re ready to begin using your water. On the other hand, canister water filters often require assembly and installation. When buying an RV water filter, it’s a good idea to buy one that you’ll be able to assemble in a reasonable amount of time.

Durable construction

Nobody wants to come home to an enormous puddle of water outside their RV. If you intend to install your RV water filter outside, you’ll need a model that can withstand the elements, even if it begins to rain or snow.

How much you can expect to spend on an RV water filter

You can buy a capable inline water filter for around $10-$50. Canister water filters may cost as little as $100 or as much as $500.

RV water filter FAQ

Do RV water filters reduce your water pressure?

A. In many cases, RV water filters slightly reduce your water pressure, although the clean water is often worth the tradeoff.

How long do RV water filters last before they need to be replaced?

A. RV water filter life will depend on the brand and model of the filter, although most of them last between one to three months.

What are the best RV water filters to buy?

Top RV water filter

Clearsource Premium RV Water Filter System

What you need to know: This capable RV water filter system features a 5-micron sediment filter and a 0.5-micron carbon filter.

What you’ll love: Buyers who had issues with the smell of their water before using the system stated that they no longer needed to regularly treat their water system after purchasing this filter. The top-notch carbon filter can remove bacteria such as E. Coli from your water. The durable construction isn’t likely to break, even after extended use.

What you should consider: This is a relatively pricey system.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top RV water filter for the money

Camco TastePure RV/Marine Water Filter

What you need to know: This affordable RV water filter simply screws onto your external water hose.

What you’ll love: This filter is exceedingly easy to set up. The flexible hose attachment makes it easy to use this filter in tight spaces. You can use this filter for around two to three months before replacing it.

What you should consider: This filter is less effective than higher-end models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Camco EVO Premium RV & Marine Water Filter

What you need to know: This RV water filter features a 5-micron barrier that reduces bacteria, chlorine, bad taste, odors and sediments.

What you’ll love: This filter easily attaches to your external water hose. Users were impressed with how affordable and effective this filter is. This filter can be used for two to three months before needing to be replaced.

What you should consider: Some users received faulty hose attachments that leaked.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.