The best walkie-talkie for kids

Even with the prevalence of cell phones, there’s a certain clandestine magic that walkie-talkies offer. In short, anyone can have a cell phone, but walkie-talkies are reserved for spies with secret missions. To be successful on those missions, kids need a reliable set of walkie-talkies.

When shopping for kids’ walkie-talkies, you want something that has crisp audio and a decent range. LOOIKOOS Walkie-Talkies for Kids is our favorite. The company offers three fun-colored, feature-packed walkie-talkies that are specifically designed for kids. For more information on how to shop for kids’ walkie-talkies, keep reading.

What to know before you buy kids’ walkie-talkies

How kids’ walkie-talkies work

A kids’ walkie-talkie is a small radio that can not only receive messages, it can send them as well. As long as two or more walkie-talkies are tuned to the same frequency, the individuals on those devices can communicate with each other, whether it’s two kids or a dozen.

How safe are walkie-talkies?

The downside of kids’ walkie-talkies is anyone who is within range and on the same frequency as your child can listen in and communicate as well. While the chance for this happening is rare, it’s possible. The best way to defend against it is to have walkie-talkies with multiple channels and purchase an extra one so an adult can monitor the conversation. Additionally, talk to your children about what to do if a stranger joins their conversation.

The listed range of walkie-talkies is under optimal conditions

You might purchase a set of walkie-talkies that boast a three-mile range and find you’re lucky if they work five blocks away. Like the WiFi signal in your home, every obstruction weakens the signal.

On the practical side, most of the time, your kids will use their walkie-talkies when they’re fairly close to each other, playing a game on the same property. However, some may want to talk to their friend or family member who lives a bit further away. In these instances, the range will be a crucial factor in determining which set of walkie-talkies is best for your needs.

What to look for in quality kids’ walkie-talkies

How many walkie-talkies you get

You can purchase kids’ walkie-talkies in sets of two, three or four. It’s always best to get an extra walkie-talkie so an adult can monitor the channel while the kids are playing.

High audio quality

If the set of walkie-talkies you purchase has a great deal of static even when the distance between those units isn’t very far, communicating isn’t going to be very much fun. For the best experience, look for models that offer high audio quality.

A variety of channels

Most kids’ walkie-talkies have 22 channels. Some also have subchannels that provide even more options. The reason you want a wide variety of channels is so your kids can find one that doesn’t have anyone else on it.

Rechargeable batteries

While most kids’ walkie-talkies use three or four AAA batteries, there are some models that are rechargeable. If you can find one of these, it will save you a great deal of money in battery costs. Alternatively, you can purchase your own rechargeable batteries for use in the walkie-talkies.

Additional features

You can find kids’ walkie-talkies that are packed with bonus features, ranging from voice-activated operation to secret flashlights and keypad locks. While these are all excellent features to have, they raise the price of the walkie-talkies. Take a moment to consider if these additional features will truly enhance the user experience and be regularly used before opting for a model that has all the bells and whistles.

How much you can expect to spend on kids’ walkie-talkies

You can spend anywhere from $15-$60 on a set of kids’ walkie-talkies. As expected, higher-priced models offer benefits such as more advanced features and better sound. However, for most kids’ purposes, you’ll likely find your best options in the $20-$30 price range.

Kids’ walkie-talkies FAQ

What are 10 codes?

A. A 10 code is the number 10 followed by another number. They are used to quickly and clearly communicate precise meanings. For example, if you say “10-4,” it means the message was received and understood, while “10-9” is asking for the message to be repeated.

Are there other ways to communicate on walkie-talkies without using 10 codes?

A. Yes, there are words that are used when you’re communicating on a walkie-talkie that have a slightly different meaning than they would in other situations. For instance, “copy” means the same thing as “10-4”: message received and understood. Part of the fun of playing with walkie-talkies is learning the lingo so you can sound official when communicating.

What are the best kids’ walkie-talkies to buy?

Top kids’ walkie-talkies

LOOIKOOS Walkie-Talkies for Kids

What you need to know: With impressive clarity and range, these walkie-talkies will make an excellent screen-less form of communication for your kids.

What you’ll love: The basic operation is simple on these walkie-talkies, but they also have a variety of advanced features that will allow the devices to grow with your child. They’re sized for kids’ hands and come three in a pack.

What you should consider: Each walkie-talkie requires four AAA batteries to function, which is an added expense.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids’ walkie-talkies for the money

Retevis Kids’ Walkie-Talkies

What you need to know: For the individual who doesn’t want to spend a great deal of money but wants a lot of features, these walkie-talkies do the trick.

What you’ll love: These are a lower-priced model, but they have advanced features such as a voice-activated mode and a keypad lock. The durable clip allows these walkie-talkies to be securely fastened to clothing.

What you should consider: A few users have expressed that these walkie-talkies don’t function intuitively, so you’ll need to spend a little time with the instructions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

E-WOR Walkie Talkies for Kids

What you need to know: A tiny set of two colorful camouflage-style walkie-talkies that are ideal for younger kids.

What you’ll love: These are a rechargeable model. The batteries last roughly three hours and the walkie-talkies have a built-in flashlight for convenience.

What you should consider: Some users felt these walkie-talkies were exceptionally small, but the size doesn’t affect their performance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

