Toy kitchens are a timeless form of play for children, encouraging teamwork, sharing and a sense of responsibility. They can provide hours of entertainment as children cooperate to copy what they see in the kitchen and cook up inventive (or downright disgusting) meals for one another.

If you have a little chef who’s looking to start cooking, you may be ready for a kitchen playset. Wooden toy kitchens offer the most durability, and models such as the KidKraft Ultimate Corner Wooden Play Kitchen offer multiple interactive features that will keep your little one’s imagination working.

What to know before you buy a wooden toy kitchen

The child’s age

Age is important to consider when picking which size toy kitchen you get. Some counters are designed for younger ones and may be too short for an older child to play without having to bend over. All kitchens detail their dimensions in their description, so check and make sure it is the right height for your child.

Accessories

Because most wooden toy kitchens don’t come with many accessories, you will most likely have to buy them separately. Many brands offer sets of kitchen utensils and play food.

Keep in mind that with toy kitchens, less can be better. Play food can collect quickly and make for lots of little pieces that can get lost easily. Most children will happily use the same few pieces over and over.

Available space

Wooden toy kitchens come in a variety of sizes. The one that best works for you depends on the amount of space you’re working with.

Some play kitchens are available as stand-alone pieces, which can be great for small spaces. Many offer a corner design that helps keep them out of the way without feeling cramped.

Customization

Wooden kitchens are a top choice for those looking for simple, sleek designs. If you prefer your children’s large toys to match your house decor, you can customize your wooden kitchen. Some choose to repaint it their child’s favorite color or switch out the included fabric curtains for a different design. The customization options are endless.

What to look for in a quality wooden toy kitchen

Durability

A good wooden toy kitchen will make memories for years, and can be passed down to younger children once you’re done with it. For it to last, the materials need to be durable, made to withstand hours of play.

Features

Additional features expand the imaginative nature of toy kitchens, giving your child more play options. These features can include phones, washing machines, microwaves, and ice machines on the fridge. Other common features are lights and sounds that make the kitchen feel more realistic.

Safety

When it comes to toys for little ones, safety is a top priority. Look for wooden toy kitchens with sleek, smooth designs without sharp corners. Also watch out for doors or small spaces that could squish little fingers.

How much you can expect to spend on a wooden toy kitchen

Wooden toy kitchen prices range from $75-$250. Factors such as size, added features and accessories influence the price.

Wooden toy kitchen FAQ

Are wooden toy kitchens hard to assemble?

A. It depends on the brand and model. Many toy kitchens contain lots of small screws and pieces that can seem difficult to navigate, but instructions provide a clear step-by-step process to follow. Some brands even offer videos to further help with any assembly obstacles. Be sure to check your model for instructions.

Once it’s built, will I be able to transport my wooden toy kitchen?

A. It depends on where you are looking to move it. Most wooden toy kitchens are light enough to lift and carry from room to room. Traveling with it or moving it to a new home may be significantly more difficult, since in most cases disassembly and reassembly isn’t an option.

What are the best wooden toy kitchens to buy?

Top wooden toy kitchen

KidKraft Ultimate Corner Wooden Play Kitchen

What you need to know: This sturdy play kitchen has an innovative corner design that makes it easy to fit in any room without dominating the space.

What you’ll love: Interactive details include stove-top burners and an ice machine that light up and make noise, and doors that can open on all appliances. The cabinet space is roomy, perfect for storing food and kitchen accessories.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the instructions were unclear and complicated, making assembly take several hours.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wooden toy kitchen for the money

KidKraft Vintage Wooden Play Kitchen

What you need to know: This kitchen’s angled features help make it compact, fitting well in smaller spaces.

What you’ll love: The vintage design includes an old-school thermometer on the ice box and sleek stainless-steel details. The refrigerator, freezer, oven and cabinet all have working doors and the shelving has an open design.

What you should consider: Some reviewers reported that their kitchen came with pieces missing. Assembly can be time-consuming.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Wayfair and Home Depot

Worth checking out

KidKraft Grand Gourmet Corner Wooden Play Kitchen

What you need to know: A convenient corner design helps this kitchen fit in almost any space, and the open shelving lets kids play together from both sides.

What you’ll love: Included are four kitchen utensil accessories, and it has cabinet shelving and hanging pegs for storage. The washer, oven, microwave, fridge and freezer have working doors and the freezer has a small chalkboard for jotting down notes or writing a shopping list.

What you should consider: Assembly can be time-consuming. It is only available in a pink-and-white color scheme.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Keira Hulihan writes for BestReviews.

