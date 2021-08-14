Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Animals and Pets
Business & Consumer
Coronavirus
Crime News
CSRA News
CSRA Traffic
Education
Georgia News
Health
Lottery Results
Science & Technology
South Carolina News
Special Reports
U.S. & World Entertainment
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
Web Exclusives
Weird News
Your Local Election HQ
BestReviews
Weather
📡 Interactive VIPIR Radar
☂️ Umbrella Contest
Daily Forecast
Skyview Network
Color The Weather
Freddy The Forecaster
Hurricane Tracker
Sports
ACC Football
College Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Junior Golf
Local Sports
Masters Report
Professional Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
Cold Cases
Community
Caring for Carolina
Cause For The Cure
Children First
Community Calendar
Food and Cooking
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Safety Matters
Stronger Together
Women to Watch
Featured Series
Artist Spotlight
Contests
Cyber Insider
The Dish
Eating Local in the CSRA
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
Wild Encounters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
WJBF Live
About Us
Contact Us
Email newsletter signup
Meet The Team
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Programming Guide
ABC News Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Playroom Furniture & Storage
The best kids’ table and chair set
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Football Friday Night 2021 | Week 1
Vaccine incentive program starting, but guidelines not in practice
Video
Gov. Kemp grants extension to Sias review panel
Gallery
Augusta Tech offering new opportunity for students interested in cyber careers
Video
Georgia mayors, including Hardie Davis, slam Governor Kemp’s move to limit virus measures in open letter
Richmond County School System cancels Glenn Hills High School football game
State health department board votes to ask SC lawmakers to allow local decision making for mask mandates in schools
RCSO searching for runaway teenager, Zavion Cobb
NWS confirms three tornadoes touched down in the CSRA Tuesday due to TS Fred
Burke County man wanted on firearms, child cruelty charges
Manhattan hatchet attack: Victim gets emergency surgery, can’t walk days after assault
Willie Demps appears in federal court to face charges that he stole nearly $500,000 in Muscogee County court funds
Video
Man wanted for negotiating a false check on Washington Road
Fights at two CSRA schools result in multiple arrests
Cold Case Project | Daniel Triplett
Video
NYC father kills man over sexual comments toward teen daughter: sources
Video
A.I.-based tech lands man in jail for nearly a year despite scant evidence
12 arrested in ‘largest operation’ of drug trafficking conspiracy in Anderson Co.
Here’s who ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek wanted to replace him as host
Pepsi calls out Coca-Cola on Twitter, reignites ‘cola wars’ for a new age
Manhattan hatchet attack: Victim gets emergency surgery, can’t walk days after assault
‘We will get you home’: Biden pledges help for Americans in Afghanistan
Video
New ‘Jeopardy!’ host Mike Richards steps down
First ‘murder hornet’ nest of 2021 found in Washington State
Video
Teacher’s social media post about slain 10-year-old girl causes outrage
Video
Bandages off! Dog set on fire in Mississippi is making miraculous recovery
Lambda and B.1.621: New COVID variants could be worst yet, doctor warns
Video
Football Friday Night 2021 | Week 1
Augusta Christian start season with 28-21 win over Johnson
Video
One on One: Aquinas alum Tre Gomillion on NCAA Tournament experience with Cleveland State
Video
Kirby Smart discusses UGA scrimmage, upcoming season
Osaka says she’ll donate Cincinnati prize money to Haiti
Kevin Kisner wins 6-man playoff at Wyndham Championship
Unbelievable 14 strikeouts for Estes in complete game
Albies, Swanson power Braves past Nationals 12-2
2021 Football Friday Night preview show
Video
Trending Stories
Seven Georgia counties in Delta variant “danger zones”
Video
Cold Case Project | Daniel Triplett
Video
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
‘When is it going to stop?’ — Augusta physician, nurses shed light on working in COVID-19 ICU
Video
Vaccine incentive program starting, but guidelines not in practice
Video
Fights at two CSRA schools result in multiple arrests