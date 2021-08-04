Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Animals and Pets
Business & Consumer
Coronavirus
Crime News
CSRA News
CSRA Traffic
Education
Georgia News
Health
Lottery Results
Science & Technology
South Carolina News
Special Reports
U.S. & World Entertainment
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
Web Exclusives
Weird News
Your Local Election HQ
Weather
📡 Interactive VIPIR Radar
☂️ Umbrella Contest
Daily Forecast
Skyview Network
Color The Weather
Freddy The Forecaster
Hurricane Tracker
Sports
ACC Football
College Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Junior Golf
Local Sports
Masters Report
Professional Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
Cold Cases
Community
Caring for Carolina
Cause For The Cure
Children First
Community Calendar
Food and Cooking
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Safety Matters
Stronger Together
Women to Watch
Featured Series
Artist Spotlight
Contests
Cyber Insider
The Dish
Eating Local in the CSRA
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
Wild Encounters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
WJBF Live
About Us
Contact Us
Email newsletter signup
Meet The Team
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Programming Guide
ABC News Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Board Games
Best Hasbro games
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Vast majority of local COVID patients are unvaccinated
Augusta Podcasts looks to make the Garden City a hub for podcasts
Video
Aiken County Schools eliminate mask mandate
Study: Delta most dominant COVID variant in CSRA
Video
Burke County Commission grants total control of budget to Burke County Sheriff’s Office
Video
Columbia County School leaders meet to discuss COVID-19 updates and other business
Video
Expanding panhandling regulations to be debated by Augusta Commission
Video
Ambulance wait times increase among diversion as COVID-19 cases spike across CSRA
Video
JENNIE: Meet social media influencer Blaire LaSure Frey
Video
Former Aiken County teacher admits guilt in child sexual exploitation investigation
2 high school coaches charged with murder in heat death of 16-year-old Georgia girl
Founder of surfing school accused of stabbing, killing his two young children in Mexico
Video
Two bodies with gunshot wounds to the head found in two days at West Point Lake
Video
North Carolina family in shock after 2-year-old accidentally shoots, kills father
Video
Georgia boy asleep in bed shot dead in drive-by shooting
Rideshare driver arrested in violent attack on country singer Clare Dunn
Video
Step-mother of woman stabbed 15 times at Myrtle Beach Dunkin Donuts was ‘terrified’
Video
California teen and his mother arrested in connection with murder of girl, police say
CDC urges pregnant women to get COVID vaccines as delta surges
‘Jeopardy!’ name two new hosts: Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik
Nowhere to be socially distant: US prisons at 103% capacity, understaffed amid pandemic
Video
‘Yes, really’: Pumpkin spice-flavored noodles heading to Walmart
PepsiCo and Boston Beer teaming up for alcoholic Mountain Dew drink
Toddler mauled to death by family dog in Brooklyn, NYPD says
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Fred moves into Dominican Republic with Florida in forecast path
Live
Team USA Paintball player fired for ‘fat-shaming’ teen
Video
ICU beds running out as delta variant surges
Video
Former Jefferson County football player dies after collapsing during preseason conditioning at Virginia Union University
Video
Dodgers’ ball girl tackles fan running on field during game
Albies, Duvall power Braves to 5-4 win over Nationals
Abraham Ancer of Mexico wins FedEx St Jude Invitational
Bobby Bowden, led Florida State football dynasty, dies at 91
Hutto hopes to elevate Patriots success in first year as head coach
Video
Barrett Davis looking to put his stamp on successful Evans Knights’ program
Video
Simone Biles reveals aunt died during Tokyo Olympics
Mother of US Olympian Raven Saunders has died, family says
Trending Stories
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Columbia County School leaders meet to discuss COVID-19 updates and other business
Video
Vast majority of local COVID patients are unvaccinated
Two bodies with gunshot wounds to the head found in two days at West Point Lake
Video
All ICU beds full as Delta variant spreads in CSRA
Video
Burke County Commission grants total control of budget to Burke County Sheriff’s Office
Video