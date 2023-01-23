Best cheap gym clothes

Which cheap gym clothes are best?

Gyms across the country are reopening or expanding capacity limits. If you’re planning on returning, upgrade your workout wardrobe with cheap gym clothes.

Finding cheap gym clothes that suit your needs and style often involves taking a chance on new brands. Many of these pieces fit and look great, not to mention they may have unique features you won’t find in other gym clothes. Cheap gym clothes are budget-friendly, so it’s easy to stock up on them. Here are some of the best.

What to know before you buy cheap gym clothes

Cheap vs. expensive gym clothes

Expensive gym clothes often have high-quality materials and construction, especially performance styles from premium brands. However, the overall quality of cheap gym clothes varies, and it takes a few washes and wears to find out.

It’s more common for expensive gym clothes to have premium features, such as moisture-wicking or odor control. Many affordable gym clothes have these features, though they might not be as effective as their pricier counterparts.

As far as style goes, expensive and cheap gym clothes are neck-and-neck. Many affordable styles, especially leggings, are mass-produced in various colors, prints and styles. However, the color variety is often limited in more expensive gym clothes.

How long do cheap gym clothes last?

In the past, cheap gym clothes had a reputation for wearing out much sooner than expected. These days, they’re made much better and may last as long as some premium-priced gym clothes.

Generally speaking, cheap gym clothes will last anywhere from six months to two years, depending on how often you wash and wear them. Seasonal pieces should last even longer since you’re wearing them less often.

How much are cheap gym clothes?

Cheap gym clothes cost $25 or below, about half what some midrange pieces cost. To give you a better idea of what you might spend on each piece, here’s a quick breakdown:

Workout tops: $8-$20

Leggings: $12-$25

Gym shorts: $6-$20

Sweatpants: $8-$22

Hoodies: $12-$25

Sports bras: $6-$25

Best cheap gym clothes

Cheap gym clothes for women

Ewedoos Yoga Pants with Pockets

These popular Ewedoos leggings include a flexible blend of polyester and Spandex. They pass the squat test, and they’re equipped with side pockets to hold smartphones.

Where to buy: Amazon

BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts

These compression shorts are available in 5- or 8-inch inseams and are perfect for running, spinning or lifting. The high-rise waistband has a supportive, stay-put design.

Where to buy: Amazon

Icyzone Racerback Tops, Two-Pack

You’ll get serious bang for your buck with this two-pack of racerback workout tanks. Their modern design features an open back to keep wearers cool during exercise.

Where to buy: Amazon

Cheap gym clothes for men

Tek Gear Dry Tek Tee

This simple workout tee has a lightweight, cool-to-touch material. It’s available in nine colors and can be worn on its own or as a base layer.

Where to buy: Kohl’s

Adidas Classic Tee

Adidas’ timeless classic tee, a perennial bestseller, features the brand’s signature logo. The cotton and polyester blend shirt holds up well to frequent wash and wear.

Where to buy: Kohl’s

Pinkbomb 2-in-1 Running Shorts

These dynamic shorts have a breathable mesh outer layer with a built-in compression layer. They also have a hidden pocket to hold a smartphone or keys.

Where to buy: Amazon

Cheap Amazon gym clothes

Amazon now has a wide variety of house brands under its umbrella. This includes affordable athletic apparel labels like Core 10, Amazon Essentials, Peak Velocity and Goodthreads. Here are some of the most popular pieces from each one:

Amazon Essentials Men’s Tech Stretch Muscle Shirt

This sleeveless crew neck tee has mesh panels to boost airflow around the body. The stretchy polyester wicks away moisture and dries quickly.

Where to buy: Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women’s Midrise Leggings

Available in 10 trendy colors and patterns, these midrise leggings pair well with most workout tops. They have flatlock stitching to eliminate chafing.

Where to buy: Amazon

Core 10 Women’s Jacquard Mesh Cropped Tank

Versatile and stylish, this cropped tank top is great for the gym or any athleisure look. The lightweight design has a high neckline and a peek-a-boo back.

Where to buy: Amazon

Goodthreads Men’s Long-Sleeve Slub Thermal Pullover Hoodie

Often worn as a transitional hoodie, this lightweight style can be worn as an outer layer or tied around the waist during workouts.

Where to buy: Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men’s Fleece Jogger

It’s hard to beat the affordability of this fleece jogger, which has a relaxed leg and lounge-ready style, made from a soft blend of cotton and polyester.

Where to buy: Amazon

Cheap Champion gym clothes

Champion Men’s Classic Logo Tee

Stylish and affordable, this all-cotton Champion tee is soft and comfortable. It’s available in dozens of colors.

Where to buy: Amazon

C9 Champion Women’s Soft Tech Tee

Wearers are big fans of this moisture-wicking tee for its cool-to-touch feel. The flexible design is a breathable polyester and spandex blend.

Where to buy: Amazon

Cheap Hanes gym clothes

Hanes Sport Women’s Performance Stretch Tank

This stretch tank, available in 10 colors and prints, has a longer hem than most workout tops. It’s also appreciated for its soft, smooth seams.

Where to buy: Amazon

Hanes Sport Men’s Mesh Pocket Short

Made with breathable mesh, these generously cut shorts are ideal for demanding, sweaty workouts. The elastic waistband has a hidden draw cord for an adjustable fit.

Where to buy: Amazon

