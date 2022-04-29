Which men’s golf glove is best?

Developing an effective swing is challenging, but there are things you can do to help you improve. Wearing a golf glove can help you develop your golfing skills, and it’s also an effective way to prevent blisters.

Golf gloves are relatively cheap, so you should consider adding one to your repertoire if you don’t own one. If you want a high-end glove that can help boost your performance, the Callaway Golf 2020 Tour Authentic Glove is a top choice. It’s made with high-quality leather and provides excellent grip and breathability.

What to know before you buy a men’s golf glove

Size

A golf glove should have a snug fit, but it shouldn’t feel too tight. Gloves that fit small are uncomfortable and more prone to tearing, while too-large gloves don’t provide the secure fit needed to grip a golf club properly. Men’s golf gloves come in several sizes, but you can consult a sizing chart if you’re unsure what yours is.

Material

Most golf gloves are made of leather or synthetic leather. Leather is durable and resists moisture, making it ideal for a golf glove since playing in wet weather is common. Other synthetic fibers are used in the fingers to allow greater flexibility.

Breathability

The best golf gloves are made with durable materials, but you should look for breathable construction. You don’t want your hand getting too sweaty during your swing, so perforations along the fingers allow ventilation and air flow to let you swing with comfort.

What to look for in a quality men’s golf glove

Moisture-wicking

Golf gloves need to be effective at wicking away sweat and moisture. Moisture from wet weather can diminish your grip on a club, so a glove needs to be able to resist it to help prevent the club from slipping in your hands. Also, if your hand gets too sweaty, it can make you uncomfortable and harm your swing.

Thermal

Cold weather turns off many golfers, but some spring and fall days are still suitable for golf. Skies may be clear, but temperatures might be lower, making thermal gloves an excellent option. Thermal gloves are similar to regular golf gloves, but they’re knitted with thermal material and have a thicker construction that lets players retain heat better.

Closure

A golf glove needs to fit securely on your hand to deliver maximum performance on your swing, and Velcro closures are the best option for keeping your glove on without worrying if it’ll come undone during your round. Velcro straps can be opened, closed or tightened at will, so you can adjust your glove as many times as you want.

How much you can expect to spend on a men’s golf glove

A reliable golf glove can cost $10-$25, but those made with better-quality materials and a more durable build can cost $25-$50.

Men’s golf glove FAQ

Do I need to wear a golf glove?

A. You can play golf without wearing a glove, but if you’re going to play a full round, it’s advisable to wear a glove to prevent blisters from forming on your hand. A glove also provides extra grip to execute your swing with more precision.

On which hand should I wear a golf glove?

A. You wear a golf glove on your off-hand. For example, if you’re right-handed, you should wear it on your left hand.

Why do some players remove their glove for some shots?

A. It’s a matter of preference. Some players feel that they can get more precision behind their swing on close or mid-range shots that require less power.

What’s the best men’s golf glove to buy?

Top men’s golf glove

Callaway Golf 2020 Tour Authentic Glove

What you need to know: This high-quality glove provides superior comfort and grip and is ideal for seasoned golfers and beginners.

What you’ll love: It’s made with premium durable Cabretta leather and features fused Griptac technology for a second-skin feel and fit. It has strategically placed perforations along the fingers for increased breathability and moisture reduction, and an Opti Dry cuff and closure for wicking away sweat.

What you should consider: It runs small, and some customers complained that it lost its tackiness quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top men’s golf glove for the money

Puma Golf Men’s Flexlite Golf Glove

What you need to know: This glove helps boost stability and performance on your swing.

What you’ll love: It’s made with several high-quality materials, including polyurethane, synthetic leather and spandex. It features four-way stretch Lycra for flexibility, a stay-grip palm for better grip and a pre-curved ergonomic fit. Also, the angled Velcro strap securely closes the glove and stays in place as you swing.

What you should consider: Some customers found the material too thin and not as durable as other gloves.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Footjoy Men’s StaSof Golf Glove

What you need to know: This high-quality glove offers a soft feel and several features, making it a terrific choice for golfers of any skill level.

What you’ll love: It’s made with Footjoy’s exclusive, durable Taction3 high-performance leather and has a three-directional tab strap for a precise and secure fit. The all-climate grip, mesh material and perforations along the fingers allow for superior grip and optimal breathability.

What you should consider: Some reviewers reported that the palm wore out quickly and that it doesn’t provide as much grip as other gloves.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

