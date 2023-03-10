Treats and snacks are an important complement to regular meals in the life of a dog. Treats may aid in training by rewarding positive behavior, boosting mental and physical stimulation and even helping maintain dental hygiene.

However, just like with dog food, it’s important to look at ingredients in dog treats to find which are the best for your dog. Natural treats and chews are popular as many dogs respond eagerly to real foods’ flavors and aromas; they are also free from allergens causing adverse reactions as well as empty fillers that lead to weight gain.

Best dog treats

Zuke’s Mini Naturals Dog Treats

Made with chicken, cherries and turmeric, this large bag of tiny treats provides healthy rewards for dog training. These small chews mean you can give out more at a time without fear of overfeeding between meals.

Blue Buffalo Health Bars

These tasty biscuits feature apple as a main ingredient, providing a fruity yet crunchy reward for a good dog. They are free from corn, wheat and soy, as well as artificial preservatives.

Full Moon Chicken Jerky

These high-end natural dog treats are made from human-grade food in kitchens in the U.S. The main ingredient, chicken, is enhanced with rosemary, organic sugar cane and vinegar for a healthy and delectable snack.

Hill’s Natural Soft Savories

Hill’s Science Diet is among the most trusted lines of pet food; its natural treats are healthy and popular as well. With beef and potatoes as the first two ingredients, these are soft and chewy, suited for dogs of all ages and activity levels.

Lucky Dog Peanut Butter and Blueberry Treats

For young or active dogs, these treats high in protein provide a boost of energy as well as a satisfying reward for good behavior. The peanut butter, blueberry and cranberry flavors will appeal to your dog’s sense of taste and smell.

Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. Beef Jerky

These simple beef jerky treats are ideal for even the pickiest of dogs, as their smoky aroma and crunchy taste are irresistible to most. Lean and chewy, these treats are free from unnecessary fillers and common allergens such as soy and corn.

Wellness Crunchy Well-Bars

These popular dog biscuits are free from any grains as well as meat products, soy and corn, so they’re ideal for dogs of all ages with any dietary sensitivities or restrictions. The banana-and-apple-flavored treats are soft and small enough to suit dogs of any size.

Superfood Science All-Natural Dog Treats

Though pricier than other treats, these rewards are made from organic turkey without any artificial flavors or preservatives. They also boast some less common ingredients aimed at supporting immune function and digestive health such as pea flour, molasses and mushrooms.

Greenies Original Dental Care Treats

These popular treats are loved by many dog owners and vets alike. Although the price is high, these chews are known to assist in dental health and improve breath. The textured surface means the treat helps clean teeth, while the flavor keeps dogs wanting more.

Bocce’s Bakery Birthday Treats

Despite the name, these all-natural dog treats don’t need to be given just once a year on a birthday. They feature only five ingredients, including carob and vanilla, for a healthy treat that’s free from extra filler and low on calories.

Buddy Biscuits Grain-Free Dog Treats

These larger biscuits are cute rewards for medium and big dogs seeking a snack or a reward for good behavior. With only seven ingredients, including all-natural peanut butter, they are a healthy choice to give between meals or as a regular training treat without fear of spoiling a meal or diet.

Old Mother Hubbard Oven-Baked Dog Treats

These flaxseed, banana and peanut butter biscuits are tasty and healthy. They can be enjoyed by dogs of all ages and sizes, with the large biscuits broken as needed. Though they are extra crunchy, dogs will be sure to lick up all the crumbs.

Nudges Homestyle Dog Treats

This budget-friendly bag of treats features chicken as the first ingredient and is free from corn, soy and wheat. The size is ideal for medium and large dogs, but the pieces can be easily halved to give to smaller pups as well.

Farm to Pet Chicken Chips

These chips feature just one ingredient: chicken breast. There isn’t any chicken byproduct, either. They can be used for snacks during the day or night as well as a training reward.

Smart Cookie Barkery Dog Treats

For pickier eaters or those with a more refined palate, these treats feature human-grade duck and squash as the two main ingredients. Free from soy, corn, wheat and any artificial ingredients, the treats are soft and chewy, suitable for dogs of all ages and sizes.

Wholesome Pride Sweet Potato Chews

These treats feature just one ingredient, sweet potatoes, and may even be tempting to some humans. The skin provides a chewy texture for dogs to engage with, while the sweet potato is nutritious and tasty.

Merrick Power Bites

Gluten-free and grain-free, these treats from a leading dog food brand are ideal for training as well as healthy rewards for dogs young and old. The small size is easy on the gums and mouth for older dogs, but the boost of protein makes them well-suited for active canines as well.

