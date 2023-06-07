These adorable, squishy beds are going viral

Known for comfortable, cloudlike plushies with adorable faces, Squishmallows toys have gained a passionate following among kids (and adults alike). Available in different sizes and characters, Squishmallows are part-pillow, part-stuffed animal, which makes them ideal for traveling, cuddling, and sleeping. Now, the brand is bringing its signature adorableness to the pet space, offering squishy beds for dogs, cats, rabbits and more. Just as the regular plushies constantly sell out, the Squishmallows pet beds are going viral.

Shop this article: Squishmallows 24-inch Beula Octopus Pet Bed, Squishmallows 20-inch Wendy Frog Pet Bed and Squishmallows 24-inch Maui Pineapple Pet Bed.

Best pet beds

Squishmallows 24-inch Beula Octopus Pet Bed

This plump pet bed is Squishmallows’ #1 New Release on Amazon, and as such, it is selling fast. Still available in the medium (that’s 24 by 24 inches) and the small sizes (20 by 20 inches), it’s designed after the popular Squishmallows plushie Beula the Octopus, a pink and purple character with long eyelashes and a little smile.

Sold by Amazon

Squishmallows 20-inch Wendy Frog Pet Bed

This pet bed is available in small, medium and large and includes the signature features of the Wendy the Frog Squishmallow. Like all of the other Squishmallows pet beds, this one — which has pop-up eyes—also contains a nonskid bottom for better traction.

Sold by Amazon

Squishmallows 24-inch Maui Pineapple Pet Bed

Another fan-favorite from the Squishmallows pet bed collection, the Maui Pineapple features a pop-up of spiky green — AKA the fronds of a pineapple — as Maui’s “hair.” Its round, snuggable sides are made from cushioned bolsters, making for a natural headrest that lets your pet keep their eye on you while they relax.

Sold by Amazon

Le Sure Calming Small Dog Bed

Shaped like a flower, the Lesure Calming Small Dog Bed is available in several colors including blue, camel, green, gray and pink. Fluffy and plush, it’s also available in sizes extra small, small and medium. It’s suitable for all sleep positions including stretching out, curling up and laying either on the back or tummy. The round shape of each flower petal offers a comfortable lip for pet heads to rest.

Sold by Amazon

Top Paw Orthopedic Cuddler Striped Dog Bed

Available in both gray and tan, this dog bed is made with large dogs in mind and is designed to support aging dogs’ bones and joints. It’s made with orthopedic foam for the most comfortable support possible and the teddy fabric interior keeps pets warm and feeling snuggled at all times.

Sold by PetSmart

YML Strawberry Red Pet Bed

Shaped like a strawberry, this pet bed features a comfortable interior cushion that dogs, cats and even smaller pets like rabbits and hamsters can lay across. It also functions as a fun hide-and-seek spot for pets that want to feel safe.

Sold by Petco

Hepper Cat Nest

Round and lined with fluffy faux shearling, the Hepper Cat Nest truly is more like a nest than it is a bed. Its compact nature is designed to calm cats’ stress and the rounded sides cater to cats that like to stretch, lean and lay. The fleece liner is removable and washable as well.

Sold by Amazon

Cat Head-shaped Cat Bed

Made in the USA and available in soft pink and gray, this cat head-shaped bed has a 100% cotton fill and measures 22 by 18 by 3.5 inches. The cover is waterproof but also removable and machine-washable, making it easy to keep clean.

Sold by Triple T Studios

Newton Washable and Orthopedic Pet Bed

Breathable, washable and durable, this pet bed is completely washable — from cover to core, making it easy to clean up any messes and prevent any allergens. Since it’s not made with traditional foam, it doesn’t trap heat. Instead, this hypoallergenic bed regulates temperature through Newton Baby’s proprietary Wovenair technology. It’s available in small, medium and large/extra-large for dogs of all sizes.

Sold by Newton Baby

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Stephanie Osmanski writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.