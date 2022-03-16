Which outdoor propane pizza oven is best?

Pizza fanatics know the best pizzas are often those you make yourself. When cooking your own pizza, you don’t have to worry about a restaurant excluding your favorite toppings. Outdoor pizza ovens are a great addition to your patio, and many of them can be taken with you when camping. The Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza Oven, for example, is popular and small enough to take on the go.

What to know before you buy an outdoor propane pizza oven

Gas vs. wood

Many people prefer wood pizza ovens for their unique flavor. Wood pizza ovens allow you to spread the embers for heating consistency. Still, wood pizza ovens are often large, and keeping wood on hand can be inconvenient.

Gas models tend to be smaller and lighter than wood pizza ovens. Propane ovens are ideal for people who want portability and ease of use.

Popular brands

Camp Chef : This brand is known for its enormous selection of portable grills, ovens and accessories. Many of Camp Chef’s ovens are built with durability in mind, making them ideal for camping.

Cuisinart: Cuisinart is a famous brand that makes various kitchen appliances. Unsurprisingly, Cuisinart is a leading producer of affordable outdoor propane pizza ovens.

Presto: If you're looking for a small, electric pizza cooker, Presto may be an ideal choice. This affordable brand makes pressure cookers, pizza cookers and other budget kitchen appliances.

Ooni: Ooni is a well-known brand specializing in wood-pellet and gas pizza ovens. Ooni ovens often feature sleek designs.

Replacement tanks

Most gas pizza ovens use 1-pound propane tanks, making them easy to carry around. Still, you need to replace 1-pound propane tanks often.

Some gas pizza ovens are compatible with 15- and 20-pound propane tanks. These options often lack portability but are ideal for people who mostly cook at home. In some cases, portable pizza ovens include adapters that allow you to use large propane tanks.

What to look for in a quality outdoor propane pizza oven

Size

Some pizza ovens have large cooking surfaces, allowing you to cook multiple pizzas simultaneously. Other pizza ovens have small cooking surfaces that only accommodate one pizza. Although smaller pizza ovens aren’t ideal for large gatherings, they’re suitable for tailgating, camping and visiting friends’ houses.

Heat

Cooking great pizza at home requires proper heating. The best pizza ovens are capable of reaching temperatures 600 degrees and higher. Many pizza ovens include ventilated doors and internal fans that evenly distribute the heat. Most propane pizza ovens don’t spin pizza as it cooks, meaning you’ll have to regularly take it out and turn it if the heat isn’t distributed evenly.

Accessories

Waterproof covers make a great addition to any outdoor pizza oven. Many pizza ovens include pizza peelers and other accessories. Still, buying a quality oven should be your main priority. Accessories aren’t costly and are worth buying separately if need be.

Extra features

In some cases, pizza ovens include smokers that simulate the flavor of wood-burning stoves. These stoves are ideal for buyers who want a wood-burning stove but don’t have the space or money.

Because heat is important, you’ll want a stove with a thermometer. Lids are an outstanding feature, as they make it safe and easy to remove your pizza.

How much you can expect to spend on an outdoor propane pizza oven

Propane pizza ovens cost anywhere from $200-$600.

Outdoor propane pizza oven FAQ

How long does it take to cook pizza in a propane pizza oven?

A. Many propane pizza ovens take around 10 to 15 minutes to preheat and five to 10 minutes to cook a pizza.

Can you cook other things in a propane pizza oven?

A. Yes, many people cook flatbread, vegetables and even meat in their pizza ovens.

Can you use outdoor propane pizza ovens inside?

A. Because the pizza ovens use propane and reach high temperatures, it’s best only to use them outside.

What are the best outdoor propane pizza ovens to buy?

Top outdoor propane pizza oven

Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza Oven

What you need to know: This capable pizza oven reaches temperatures up to 700 degrees.

What you’ll love: This option comes with a regulator and 5-foot hose, allowing you to adapt it to bulk propane tanks. This oven has a ventilated oven door with a handle, making it safe and easy to remove your pizza. This oven fits 12-inch pizzas and includes a rectangular pizza stone. The included temperature gauge makes it easy to monitor your pizza.

What you should consider: There are several reports of people receiving ovens that didn’t work correctly.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Top outdoor propane pizza oven for the money

Cuisinart Alfrescamore Propane Gas Outdoor Pizza Oven

What you need to know: This oven includes a 13-inch pizza stone and a 12-inch pizza peel.

What you’ll love: The oven’s smoker box simulates a wood-fired oven. This oven includes a warming tray. The hinged lid makes it easy to remove pizza. This option has carrying handles for easy transportation.

What you should consider: This option doesn’t include an adapter hose for larger propane tanks.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Worth checking out

Ooni Koda 12 Gas Pizza Oven

What you need to know: This pizza oven comes pre-assembled.

What you’ll love: This option features a sleek, practical design that retains heat. This oven reaches temperatures up to 950 degrees. You can fit 13-inch pizzas in this oven. This device preheats in just 15 minutes.

What you should consider: There are no included accessories.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

