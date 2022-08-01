If your sectional isn’t fully waterproof, you should have a cover for wet weather or be ready to remove the cushions and store them somewhere dry.

Which outdoor sectional dining set is best?

Dining outdoors on a balmy evening is one of life’s simple pleasures, but what if you want outdoor seating that is also comfortable for relaxing and lounging? An outdoor sectional dining set gives you the best of both worlds. It’s great for outdoor dining and for kicking back.

While some people opt for separate outdoor seating and dining areas, the sectional setup saves space and money, like this Wade Logan Cueva Polyethylene Wicker 9-Person Seating Group. If you want versatility, an outdoor sectional with a dining-height table is the ideal solution.

What are outdoor sectional dining sets?

These sets consist of an outdoor sectional and a dining table. Some also come with stools for additional seating. While it’s common for outdoor sectionals to come with low coffee tables, those with dining-height tables are rarer occurrences. They’re great for anyone who wants the comfort of a sectional while still being able to dine outside without needing a separate al fresco dining area.

What to look for in an outdoor sectional dining set

Seating capacity

Seating capacity ranges from around five to 12 or more people. However, some manufacturers include the corner seat of the sectional when calculating how many people it can seat. The corner isn’t the most comfortable place to eat, so it’s worth not counting this spot. That said, the beauty of sectional seating is that you can usually fit an extra body or two if you don’t mind getting up close and personal.

While some sets include just a sectional and a table, many come with two to four stools to make use of the sides of the table that aren’t reachable from the sectional. If you don’t get stools included, you can fit extra people around the table on outdoor dining chairs.

Size

After checking a sectional’s seat capacity, you should look at its exact dimensions. This gives you an idea of how roomy it is and ensures you have space for it. This is especially important if you only have a small deck or patio, and there’s a chance that it might not fit. In this case, you should also carefully measure where you want to put it so that there’s no chance of error.

Don’t forget to factor in the space between the couch and the table and any extra space you’ll need to fit stools around the other side of the table.

Table height

What sets a sectional dining set apart from any other outdoor set is the table’s height. While standard sets have coffee tables, these have taller dining-height tables. The table may not be the exact height you’d expect a dining table to be, but it should be in proportion to the sectional so that it’s a comfortable height for eating.

You can also find a handful of offerings with height-adjustable tables. You can lower them to coffee table height when you’re not eating and raise them to dining height for mealtimes.

Materials

Consider the materials that make up the frame of the sectional and the table. Some are better suited to year-round outdoor use than others.

Polyurethane rattan: PE rattan or PE wicker looks like natural rattan but is made from plastic. It’s not the most eco-friendly choice, but it stands up to the elements well and is affordable.

PE rattan or PE wicker looks like natural rattan but is made from plastic. It’s not the most eco-friendly choice, but it stands up to the elements well and is affordable. Wood: Solid wood sectional frames and tables look great, but they need maintenance. If you intend to leave a wooden table or sectional out all year, you usually need to treat it annually to prevent damage over time. Some woods, such as cedar, don’t need treating, but they visibly weather, which is an issue for some.

Solid wood sectional frames and tables look great, but they need maintenance. If you intend to leave a wooden table or sectional out all year, you usually need to treat it annually to prevent damage over time. Some woods, such as cedar, don’t need treating, but they visibly weather, which is an issue for some. Metal: While it’s uncommon to find sectionals with all-metal bases, some PE rattan is woven around a metal frame. Plus, you can find sets with metal tables. Metal is strong and doesn’t rust if it’s treated correctly, but not everyone likes the look of metal garden furniture.

While it’s uncommon to find sectionals with all-metal bases, some PE rattan is woven around a metal frame. Plus, you can find sets with metal tables. Metal is strong and doesn’t rust if it’s treated correctly, but not everyone likes the look of metal garden furniture. Glass: Some rattan tables have glass tabletops. This gives you a smoother surface to dine on and it’s easier to clean if you spill food or drink.

Cushions

You might assume the cushions on an outdoor sectional are waterproof, but this isn’t always the case. Most are somewhat water-resistant or made from quick-drying material, but few are fully waterproof. This can be frustrating if you live in an area where it regularly rains. You can buy covers for outdoor furniture. Otherwise, you must remember to take the cushions in when rain is forecast.

Best outdoor sectional dining sets

Wade Logan Cueva Polyethylene Wicker 9-Person Seating Group

This sectional seats up to six, with three ottomans for additional seating and a wipe-clean glass tabletop. You can choose from a brown or gray frame with red, gray or ivory cushions.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Rattaner Outdoor Wicker Sectional Couch Set

Seating up to nine, you can configure this outdoor sectional in many ways. The glass-topped PE rattan table has storage in the base to hold pillows or other accessories.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Kupet Patio Furniture Set

The sectional seats up to six, plus you have two stools to accommodate extra diners. The cushions are comfortable and have removable seat covers that are easy to keep clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Latitude Run Polyethylene Wicker 6-Person Seating Group with Cushions

Thanks to the height-adjustable table, this versatile sectional set is great for dining at or having more relaxed gatherings. It comfortably seats six, though you could squeeze an extra couple of people on the sectional.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Lviden Wicker Patio Furniture Set

You can arrange this sectional in one large U-shape or an L-shape with two spare ottoman sections to use as stools. The cushions are water-resistant and have a non-slip underside to keep them from sliding off the couch frame.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

