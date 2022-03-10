Which electric log splitters are best?

Unless you’re Captain America, you probably need a little technological help to split your logs. Slicing each block of wood in half with an ax might be good exercise, but running every block through an electric log splitter gets you back home and drinking beer again much faster. They’re more affordable than you’d think, too.

The best electric log splitter is the Wen 56207 Electric Log Splitter With Stand (6.5 Ton). It’s powerful, portable and can be configured for use on the ground, a table or an included stand.

What to know before you buy an electric log splitter

Power

An electric log splitter’s general efficacy and the maximum log size it can split is closely tied to how powerful it is. Most electric models are available with forces between 5-10 tons. The low end of the spectrum can typically handle up to 8-inch wide logs of soft-to-medium hardness. Full 10-ton models can split harder logs as much as 1 foot wide.

Dimensions

Most electric log splitters are similarly sized to eliminate this aspect from your list-narrowing process. The important dimension to recognize is the length, which determines how long of a log you can split. Most models are around 40 inches long and can split up to 20-inch logs.

Speed

The speed of an electric log splitter relates to how quickly you can work and is a combination of factors. The rate at which the wedge cycles, whether you have one or two wedges and if the wedge’s travel distance can be restricted are common elements that affect the speed. You’ll find the most accurate gauge of speed in user reviews.

What to look for in a quality electric log splitter

Portability

There are two markers of portability: weight, wheels and hitches.

Weight: Most electric log splitters weigh between 100-120 pounds. It’s possible to transport them on your own, but some issues like setting them into a stand will require some help.

Wheels: To make transportation easier, most electric log splitters include a set of wheels attached to their body. The only downside to this is how low to the ground they are; you may need to stoop as you wheel them.

To make transportation easier, most electric log splitters include a set of wheels attached to their body. The only downside to this is how low to the ground they are; you may need to stoop as you wheel them. Hitches: The biggest electric log splitters have hitches so they can be attached to a truck or trailer. Most households won’t need a hitch. Those in heavily forested areas may want to take the splitter deep into the forest though.

Log cradle

Some electric log splitters include or offer an optional log cradle. These cradles catch the split pieces of wood rather than allow them to fall to the ground. Splitters on stands or tables get more from this inclusion than grounded splitters.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric log splitter

Electric log splitters are priced according to their power rating. Low-power models can cost as little as $250. Midrange models usually begin around $400 while top-of-the-line models start around $750 and reach highs in the $1,000s.

Electric log splitter FAQ

Can electric log splitters be used indoors?

A. Yes it can, but it isn’t recommended as a daily situation. Electric log splitters generate no toxic fumes like their gas-powered cousins. However, some models generate high decibel levels which can only get higher by reverberating around your home. Splitting logs will leave small chips and shavings of wood you’ll need to sweep up as well. If you have children or pets they may wander too close to the splitter and be severely injured. For these reasons, it’s best to only use them indoors as needed or to keep them inside barnlike structures. Your garage may be safe, but consider the noise generation/reverberation of your garage space.

What are the maintenance requirements of an electric log splitter?

A. Electric log splitters have a high amount of, but relatively simple, tasks to properly maintain them. Each model is a little different and its specific requirements will be in your user manual. Most follow the same general instructions: inspect the machine before use for any out-of-place parts and damage to the power cord. Make sure the wedge is kept sharp and lubricate sections that need it when necessary. Finally, make sure the hydraulic fluid is replaced as required.

What’s the best electric log splitter to buy?

Top electric log splitter

Wen 56207 Electric Log Splitter With Stand (6.5 Ton)

What you need to know: This electric log splitter is more than enough for most homeowners’ needs.

What you’ll love: It’s available individually or in a bundle with one of the following three choices: extension cord, switch or heavy-duty firewood rack. It can split logs up to 20 inches long and 10 inches wide. Its low weight and wheels make it easy to move.

What you should consider: Transitioning to its raised position requires an additional hand. Some tougher wood types may be difficult for the machine to split.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electric log splitter for the money

Earthquake 5-Ton Electric Log Splitter

What you need to know: This budget electric log splitter is a solid choice for occasional use.

What you’ll love: Its 5-ton, 1,500-watt motor is strong enough to split logs up to 20 inches long and 10 inches wide. It’s light enough at 104.8 pounds to be carried but includes wheels for simpler repositioning. It’s backed by a five-year limited warranty.

What you should consider: A stand and log tray must be purchased separately. Some units arrived damaged from shipping. It may struggle with tougher wood types.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Boss Industrial ES7T20 Electric Log Splitter

What you need to know: This electric log splitter is a little more powerful to handle tougher woods.

What you’ll love: It’s available in two models: one with a standard wedge and one with a four-way cross wedge. It splits logs with 7 tons of force. The ram returns automatically, speeding up your splitting process. It’s small and generates less noise, making it usable indoors.

What you should consider: Initial setup can be complex and the instructions can be difficult to understand. In rare instances, the cutting wedge can push a log up and out rather than split it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

