Best kitchen scale

Make sure your scale has no creases or ridges where powders and liquids can get stuck. Cleaning them out can take a lot of work!

Which kitchen scales are the best?

A kitchen scale has many uses for chefs of all levels. Many recipes, especially when baking, call for exact weights of ingredients. Kitchen scales are also fantastic for measuring portion sizes for those with dietary needs.

The highly accurate Ozeri Touch with its elegant yet sturdy design and easy-to-use touch controls simply can’t be beaten.

Types of kitchen scales

There are two kinds of kitchen scales to choose from: digital and mechanical. They each have their own pros and cons to consider.

Digital kitchen scales

Most kitchen scales made and used today are digital. They have low weight limits, which makes them better suited for small or medium-sized ingredients. Most allow you to change between measurement types like grams and ounces with the press of a button.

They are battery-operated, which means a recurring cost to you and the hassle of replacing them. It can be hard to tell when a battery replacement is needed if your scale has no battery indicator and some digital kitchen scales can chew through batteries very quickly.

Mechanical kitchen scales

Mechanical scales measure weight using a spring, which lowers under the weight of the object being measured. The springs can wear out over time, which leads to a drop in accuracy, but they still last longer than the batteries needed in digital scales.

They are better suited to larger weights and struggle with smaller quantities.

They come in hanging and platform varieties, with platform mechanical scales resting on your kitchen counter. Digital scales are smaller and easy to store.

Kitchen scale features

Display

A digital kitchen scale’s display should be large, bright and easy to read. Placement of the display is paramount—make sure it’s accessible even when a large bowl or plate is on the scale.

Durability

Select a kitchen scale made of heavy-duty plastic or stainless steel for maximum durability. If your scale is made of plastic make sure it isn’t cheap plastic that can warp. Some digital scales also use a glass finish as their surface which can crack if dropped.

Size

Smaller scales might consume less counter space, but they’re also harder to read and utilize. Large scales can handle anything you need to weigh and can still be quite compact.

Capacity

Be sure to choose a scale with a large or small enough capacity for the foods you intend to measure. If you plan to only weigh finer ingredients, choose a small and pinpoint accurate scale.

Tare and conversion buttons

Exclusive to digital scales, the tare and conversion buttons give the digital kitchen scale its versatility. Tare will set your weight reading to zero, useful for adding one ingredient at a time or negating the weight of a bowl or plate. Conversions let you swap between weight types, perfect for those who love cooking from American and international recipes.

Ease of cleanliness

Look for flat buttons or touchscreens to make wiping off your scale as easy as possible. Scales with removable parts also make cleaning easier.

Kitchen scale cost

Kitchen scales are quite affordable, ranging from $10-$35. Pay close attention to the accuracy and quality of the kitchen scale for the best results in the kitchen.

Kitchen scale FAQ

Can I leave my kitchen scale out on my counter?

A. Absolutely! If you want to display it, go for a mechanical kitchen scale for added aesthetic value.

I need to move my scale between different kitchens, what kind should I get?

A. A small and compact digital scale is right for you, but make sure you select one that is highly durable.

How do digital and mechanical scales actually gauge weight?

A. Mechanical scales are simple, they have an internal spring that compresses with weight that moves the display needle. Digital scales have an internal strain gage which deforms under pressure. That deformation is converted to an electrical signal that gets run through a digital converter to show the weight in numbers on the display.

Which kitchen scale should I get?

Best of the best kitchen scale

Ozeri Touch

What you need to know: It’s all you want in a kitchen scale: sleek, sturdy and accurate.

What you’ll love: The large backlit display is easy to read and the tempered glass makes cleanup a breeze.

What you should consider: Short battery life and a need for lithium batteries mean its long-term costs can be higher than other models.

Where to buy: Available at Macy’s and Bed Bath & Beyond

Best bang for your buck kitchen scale

Ozeri Pronto

What you need to know: This entry level scale is well-built and user-friendly.

What you’ll love: Its stylish yet small design looks great and takes up very little space.

What you should consider: Users can only weigh in two gram increments, which may not be precise enough for some users.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon, Macy’s and Bed Bath & Beyond

Honorable mention kitchen scale

Nicewell Food Scale

What you need to know: This huge 9×6 inch scale has a similarly large range of accurate weight amounts.

What you’ll love: The waterproof tempered glass surface makes cleaning spills as simple as wiping it away.

What you should consider: The large size of this digital scale could take up more room than you have in your kitchen.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Honorable mention kitchen scale

Taylor Precision Stainless Steel Analog Kitchen Scale

What you need to know: The Taylor Precision brand lives up to its name with this highly accurate scale.

What you’ll love: The large dial and displayed weights of grams and ounces make it easy to read ingredients.

What you should consider: As a mechanical scale, this model takes up more space and requires maintenance.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

