Heinz may be best known for its ketchup, but the brand has been making other sauces and condiments for years. Their new Heinz 57 Collection takes things up a notch with sauces and spreads inspired by chefs that can elevate even the simplest recipes.

Are you considering adding the Heinz 57 Collection or similar sauces to your pantry? Here’s all you need to know about the sauces and the types of dishes you can use them in — plus some product recommendations to help stock your kitchen.

What is the Heinz 57 Collection?

The Heinz 57 Collection is a line of gourmet sauces and spreads that help make dishes and recipes more flavorful. Its goal is to make it easier for home cooks to try out current culinary trends. The brand drew inspiration from award-winning chefs and created and condiments that can transform even the most basic dishes into restaurant-worthy meals.

What types of sauces does the collection contain?

The Heinz 57 Collection includes an array of flavors and textures, so you can find a sauce or spread for most recipes. The collection features two main lines: infused honeys and crunchy sauces.

combine the sweetness of honey with more savory or spicy ingredients like chilies or truffles. The crunchy sauces are all about introducing texture to your recipes and provide rich flavor from ingredients like roasted garlic, chili peppers, mandarin oranges and miso.

How to use chef-inspired sauces

Gourmet and chef-inspired sauces usually cost more, but they offer excellent flavor and versatility. You can use them to jazz up your favorite recipes for the oven or stove, but they work just as well for dishes that don’t require any cooking.

Toppings

Oil-based gourmet sauces make a perfect topping for many dishes. You can drizzle them over pizza, eggs, grilled meats and veggies. Consider tossing fried chicken tenders or wings in a gourmet sauce for extra flavor, too.

Salad dressings

Oil-based sauces can serve as a dressing for your favorite salads. You can add a splash of vinegar to thin them out or use the sauces as they are with your favorite greens and other vegetables.

Condiment

While mayo, mustard and even ketchup can dress up your favorite sandwich, a thicker gourmet sauce can make it even tastier. Spread it directly on the bread, or drizzle some over the sandwich’s fillings.

Pasta

Some gourmet sauces are ideal for pasta dishes. You can use thicker spreads or sauces as a base for a homemade sauce or simply toss your pasta in a prepared sauce for a quick, easy dinner.

Stir fry

Chef-inspired sauces can add sweet or spicy flavor to your favorite stir fry recipe. Mix in some after you’ve sauteed the meat, veggies and other ingredients in your wok to ensure they’re all well-coated.

Marinade

If a gourmet sauce features a well-balanced combination of oil, acid like lemon juice or vinegar, salt and spices, it can make a delicious marinade. Let your meat or veggies sit in the sauce for at least a couple of hours to ensure the food is as flavorful as possible.

Best chef-inspired sauces and dressings

Heinz 57 Collection Infused Honey with Black Truffle

Infused with savory black truffle, this honey has a delicious earthy flavor that can enhance an array of dishes. You can use it to make tasty salad dressings and marinades or toss grilled vegetables in it. It also comes in a convenient squeeze bottle. Sold by Amazon

Heinz 57 Collection Infused Honey with Hot Chili

This honey is infused with hot chili pepper extract and cayenne pepper puree to provide the perfect combination of sweetness and spice. It’s an excellent addition to a marinade or glaze, but you can also drizzle it directly on foods like pizza, roasted veggies or fried chicken. Sold by Amazon

Lillie’s Q Gourmet Barbeque Sauce Variety Pack

This sampler set of barbecue sauces includes a smoky Memphis-style sauce, a gold, mustard-based sauce and a classic Carolina barbecue sauce. These sauces are delicious for grilled meats and veggies, but they can also make a tasty addition to a sandwich. Sold by Amazon

Terrapin Ridge Farms Gourmet Spicy Chipotle Garnishing Sauce

This tasty sauce contains a delicious blend of chipotle pepper, cider vinegar, spices and orange juice. You can use it to top grilled chicken, fish tacos, grilled shrimp or crab cakes. It’s also tasty on sandwiches and burgers. Sold by Amazon

FD TARTUFI White Truffle Sauce

This rich sauce is made in Italy and contains a combination of cream, milk, cheese and white truffles. It works well in pasta dishes, stir fry recipes and risotto. You can even use it as a sauce for a white pizza. Sold by Amazon

Freak Flag Organics Pesto Variety Pack

With three vegan pesto options, this sauce sampler set is versatile enough for multiple dishes. The set includes a kale pesto, a carrot pesto and a tomato pesto to help work veggies into your diet. The sauces are all organic and work well for pizza, marinades, dips, salad dressings or even as a sandwich topping. Sold by Amazon

Truff Original Black Truffle Hot Sauce

This gourmet hot sauce is infused with black truffle for some earthy flavor. It also contains chili peppers and organic agave nectar to add a hint of sweetness to balance the heat. It makes a delicious topping for pizza, avocado toast or eggs. It’s vegan, too. Sold by Amazon

The Serious Foodie European Flavors Sampler Pack

Another excellent option for home chefs who want variety, this set includes a Spanish-inspired finishing sauce for fish and poultry, a fig and orange grill sauce and marinade for grilled meat and salads and a pomegranate grill sauce and marinade for pork and poultry. They don’t contain any preservatives and are gluten-free, too. Sold by Amazon

