Which cat cookie cutter set is best?

Devoted cat owners love everything about their feline friends — from naps in the sun to afternoon zoomies, cats’ playful natures make life a bit sweeter. Bring this bit of sweetness into your culinary experience with a cat cookie cutter set. These baking tools capture your kitty from rest and relaxation to active playtime and allow you to share the love with others.

If you’re looking for durable cutters that create larger cookies in a variety of fun shapes, the Lubtosmn Kitty Cat Cookie Cutter Set is a good choice.

What to know before you buy a cat cookie cutter set

Cutouts vs. stamps

Cutout cookie cutters are the easiest and most widely available type. These feature a simple shape outline, and bakers press down into rolled cookie dough before baking. These are easily frosted with royal icing.

On the other hand, stamps can be used after a cookie is baked, right out of the oven. Intricate designs are carved into the stamp, and it’s pressed into the surface of the cookie before it cools. If the design is sharp enough, you may be able to stamp the cookies before they’re baked, but the design may bake away, depending on the cookie.

Two other types of cookie cutters — 3D and molds — are less common. Bakers can create elaborate structures with these or work with stiffer doughs.

Cutter material

Cookie cutter sets should be sturdy and built to last. You can choose from cutters made from plastic, metal or wood.

Plastic cutters are easy to care for and can usually be tossed in the dishwasher. They should be clearly labeled as food-safe, and they aren’t appropriate for heat — don’t use them for cooking eggs or pancakes.

are most common. They’re lightweight and durable, and they’re available in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. Stainless steel is an easy-care option that’s resistant to rust. Wood is less common and is generally used for cookie stamps. These need to be kept very clean, as bacteria can burrow into small cracks in the wood. They aren’t dishwasher-safe.

Shapes

Whether you want to capture the entire posture of a cat, just its fluffy head or a paw print, there are many shapes to choose from. Which you select depends on how elaborate you’d like the design or decoration to be.

What to look for in a quality cat cookie cutter set

Easy release

Few things are more disappointing than a cookie cutter that won’t release. Look for coated nonstick cutters or those made from naturally nonstick material such as silicone.

Comfortable to use

Stamping a design into sugar cookie dough or cutting out a shape shouldn’t leave an imprint on your hand. Comfortable cookie cutters feature handles, rolled metal edges or silicone padding for comfort.

Quality construction

Each piece should feel sturdy and stable and perform well under normal conditions. The walls of your cookie cutter shouldn’t be too thin, and any seams that exist shouldn’t leave imprints on your final cookie.

How much you can expect to spend on a cat cookie cutter set

Depending on the size, material and number of cookie cutters, expect to spend $10-$15 per set.

Cat cookie cutter set FAQ

What can cookie cutters be used for?

A. Cookie cutters aren’t just for sweet baked treats. You can also use them for cutting shapes in butter, stamping fondant, cooking eggs or pancakes, cutting shapes in play dough, stamping a design into the top of a frosted cake, cutting out snack-sized sandwiches, making biscuits, cutting out dog treats, stamping or cutting out ice cream or cutting fruit or cheese.

How do you keep cookies from sticking to the cutter?

A. The best way to prevent sticking is to look for nonstick cutters, but sometimes they need help releasing, too. You can take steps to prepare your cookie cutters so that stamped or cutout cookies release easily, preserving all the detail.

Grease the cutters with nonstick cooking spray, butter or a light coating of oil.

Dip into a bowl of flour to coat.

Shake off excess flour.

Repeat as needed.

What are the best cat cookie cutter sets to buy?

Top cat cookie cutter set

Lubtosmn Kitty Cat Cookie Cutter Set

What you need to know: This is an assortment of six different shapes that includes the outline of a cat’s head, a pawprint and more.

What you’ll love: Stainless steel cutters are durable, can handle tough doughs and are dishwasher-safe. The sizes range from 2.5-3.5 inches, and each cutter is 1 inch deep, which is good for cutting biscuits. The rolled top edge makes cutting more comfortable.

What you should consider: These are a bit larger than other options, so keep that in mind if you’re baking for very small children or limiting portion sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cat cookie cutter set for the money

Baryuefull Stainless Steel Cat Cookie Cutter Set

What you need to know: These whimsical designs are easy for the cat lover in your life to cut, bake and decorate.

What you’ll love: They’re durable and made of stainless steel. The set includes eight designs. Each is small, ranging in size from 1-3 inches, and they feature a variety of cat postures: sitting, laying down, crouching to spring and more.

What you should consider: These are hand-wash only and can’t go into the dishwasher.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Neepanda Embossed Cat Shape Cookie Cutters

What you need to know: These designs are simple and fun to use when making cookies with kids.

What you’ll love: These are made from food-grade plastic. The stamps are approximately 3 inches by 2 inches each. The design is clear and sharp. The set features six stamps, and they’re all dishwasher-safe in the silverware basket.

What you should consider: There’s a learning curve to creating clear designs that stay when baked.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

