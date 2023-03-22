Pet owners have a multitude of messes to contend with. Spilled food, muddy paw prints, shed fur and other pet-based accidents can result in foul odors and even damage your home if not addressed regularly. But vacuum makers are acutely aware of the pet owner’s plight, and three manufacturers consistently turn out great vacuums to help you keep the chaos in check.

Makers of great pet vacuums

These three companies are on top of the pet vacuum game.

Bissell: Whether you’re cleaning carpets, filtering the air in your home or steaming your kitchen floors, Bissell’s reputation for quality appliances makes it uniquely equipped to offer excellent pet vacuums loaded with features.

Shark: Shark is known for lightweight, maneuverable mops and vacuums. In keeping with this philosophy, its upright vacuums can be converted into hand-held canister vacuums, combining its penchant for flexibility with portable power.

Black and Decker: While Black and Decker makes everything from power drills to chainsaws, the debut of the Dustbuster in 1979 made it a household name in cleaning. It now offers Dustbusters with the power and features pet owners need.

Pet vacuum features to look for

Easy dirt disposal: Select a vacuum that either releases the dust from inside its canister with the push of a button or lets you remove the bin entirely for easy disposal into the trash.

Pet hair brush: A great pet vacuum has at least one brush attachment. Look for rubber bristles, which resist tangling.

Detachable accessories: To get the most out of your pet vacuum, choose one that can accommodate different surfaces or let you reach into challenging areas of your home with included attachments.

Filter: Excess pet dander and dust can cause irritation and odors. A pet vacuum should have a fine filter that removes these particulates from the air you breathe. Select one with a HEPA filter for maximum dust and allergen control.

Pet vacuum types

There are three kinds of pet vacuums.

Upright: Upright vacuums are made to clean carpets and floors. They are pushed manually and are the most powerful.

Hand-held: Hand-held vacuums are great for getting pet hair and crumbs off of furniture or stairs. They can reach areas that upright vacuums can't, and many are cordless, removing a potential tripping hazard.

Convertible: Convertible vacuums can be transformed from upright to hand-held operation. While they strive to achieve the best of both worlds, their portable configurations are usually more cumbersome than dedicated hand-held options.

Best Bissell pet vacuums

Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum

This upright vacuum features a tangle-free brush, a HEPA filter and swivel steering for maximum maneuverability. Its canister can be detached, letting you reach blinds, ceiling fans and stairs with its included attachments.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Lithium Ion Cordless Hand-held Vacuum

Small but mighty, this battery-powered hand-held vacuum includes three attachments for cleaning upholstery and reaching into crevices. It has three levels of air filtration and an easily emptied dust container.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus Lightweight Vacuum

Specialized pet tools and an Easy Empty dirt tank make this powerful vacuum great for removing hair and grime from your floors and furniture. A quick-release furniture wand lets you reach areas over your head, and the vacuum’s light weight makes it easy to move around your home.

Best Shark pet vacuums

Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum

This can be used as an upright or hand-held vacuum, and its extendable head makes cleaning under beds and furniture easy on your back. LED headlights let you peek into dark areas, and its HEPA filter skims allergens out of the air.

Shark Rocket Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum

Shark proves again that it can’t be beat for flexibility with this lightweight vacuum that converts from hand-held to upright mode for floor-to-ceiling cleaning. Attachments let you pick up pet hair from your furniture or stairs, and LED headlights illuminate the dust ahead.

Shark UltraCyclone Pet Pro Plus Cordless Hand-held Vacuum

With three attachments and ultra-powerful suction, this vacuum is great for small messes and car interiors. It includes a self-cleaning pet brush, and you can eject the contents of its dust canister directly into the trash by pressing a button on its handle.

Best Black and Decker pet vacuums

Black and Decker Power Series Pro Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Rubber brush bristles and up to an hour of continuous battery life make this portable pet vacuum convenient. It uses Autosense technology to adjust its suction based on the surface you’re cleaning and can be transformed into a hand-held canister vacuum.

Black and Decker Dustbuster for Pets

This battery-powered Dustbuster includes a Powerboost option for increased suction, a dust canister that can be emptied with the push of a button and and extendable crevice cleaner. Anti-tangle rubber bristles keep its brush from getting clogged with hair.

Black and Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for Pets

Converting to a hand-held cleaner, this cordless vacuum features extreme power for multi-surface cleaning. From carpets and furniture to hard floors, its V-shaped bristles, detachable brush head, easy-empty dirt canister and LED headlights provide all you need to clean your entire home.

Other pet vacuum worth checking out

Dyson V8 Cordless HEPA Vacuum

While it’s not marketed to pet owners, Dyson’s high standards for quality and cleaning power make this battery-powered vacuum an excellent choice for anyone looking for a premium appliance. A HEPA filter, detachable accessories and Dyson’s hair-detangling technology let you deep clean your floors, blinds, walls, ceiling fans and furniture.

