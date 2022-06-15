For best results, don’t forget to vacuum or sweep prior to using your steam mop, which will prime the floor by picking up additional dirt and debris.

Are Bissell or Shark steam mops best?

Maintaining sparkling floors is something many people say they try to do, though without efficient tools, it can be quite difficult. Many traditional mops require harsh chemicals and arduous labor, making steam mops a great alternative.

Two of the most well-known floor cleaning brands that produce steam mops are Bissell and Shark. When it comes to the most distinct difference between Bissell and Shark steam mops, many users would agree that Shark steam mops are lighter and more compact, while Bissell has a bit more heavy-duty cleaning power.

Bissell steam mop

Believe it or not, Bissell has been around since 1876. For over a century, the company has been leading the way on new and inventive technology to make cleaning easier. In recent years, the company claims to “have a passion for pets,” as they focus on producing products to assist pet owners in maintaining a clean home. The company also created the Bissell Pet Foundation, which supports providing safe and loving homes for pets.

With the speed and power to heat up in just 30 seconds, Bissell steam mops are effective pieces of equipment to deeply sanitize various flooring types. Using microfiber pads that are reusable and machine washable, these steam mops are worth the investment because they do not require buying disposable pads such as non-steam mops and provide a more thorough sanitization without chemicals.

Bissell steam mops cost around $100-$250, depending on the model and its features.

Bissell steam mop pros

Heavy construction to release caked-on dirt

Most models include a 23-foot long cable to move around the house with ease

Easy to reach under and around furniture

Great for cleaning up messes made by dogs, cats and other pets

Heats quickly

Many models feature a removable tank

Multiple levels of cleaning modes and settings

Features high and low steam settings

Includes fragrance discs to leave fresh scents as you steam

Spot scrubber to use on stubborn stains

Chemical-free

Reusable, machine-washable pads

Bissell steam mop cons

Some Bissell steam mops are prone to leaving streaks on certain high-gloss flooring

Certain models require the button to be pressed continuously while operating

Bulky and hard to maneuver for many users

Some models pricier than other brands

Best Bissell steam mops

Bissell Symphony Pet All-In-One Vacuum and Steam Mop

This multipurpose vacuum and steam mop in one helps get the job done without having to switch from one piece of equipment to another. It’s safe on tile, hardwood, granite, marble and linoleum. This two-in-one vacuum and mop concept is ideal for cleaning up large areas and messes in a timely manner.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Bissell PowerFresh Deluxe Steam Mop

This is a powerful model that heats up within just 30 seconds and features high and low steam settings that cater to specific needs. It includes a SpotBoost brush for deep or sticky stains that require scrubbing. It’s a reliable and hard-working device for an affordable price.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Shark steam mop

While Shark hasn’t been producing cleaning tools for as many years, they’re still a very reputable company and are known for user-friendly products that efficiently do the job and are surprisingly inexpensive. Not only does Shark produce steam mops, they also make vacuum cleaners, hair dryers and air purifiers.

Shark has developed cleaning technologies such as the anti-allergen complete seal, which captures 99.9% of allergens, dander and dust. The company also designed a self-cleaning brushroll that uses a no-hair wrap to capture more hair than standard wraps in vacuum cleaners. Shark’s steam mops range from vacmops, which vacuum and mop within the same device, to steam cleaning mops, which powerfully sanitize floors.

Shark steam mops are highly affordable and range from $60-$100.

Shark steam mop pros

Light weight

Good for small areas

Easy to maneuver

Affordable

Multiple settings

Most models feature transparent water reservoirs

Reusable pads are machine-washable

Two-sided action designed to sanitize more surface area

Some models feature a no-touch pad release button

Chemical-free

Some models have a quick-release swivel cord wrap

Shark steam mop cons

Non-removable tank

Only holds 15 ounces of water at a time, which means you can only use it for about 20 minutes before refilling

Some models’ cords are a bit short

Certain models take a longer time to heat up

Some models less powerful than others

Best Shark steam mops

Shark Genius Steam Pocket Mop

This steam mop is a reliable, compact and convenient solution to cleaning quickly and efficiently. It’s perfect for those aiming to do swift, stress-free tidying up on a daily basis. It features a three-setting steam channeling option that allows you to control the amount of steam. The dual-sided, absorbent woven pad thoroughly grips and catches debris.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Shark Steam Pocket Mop

This model doesn’t have all the bells and whistles that the Genius Steam Pocket Mop has, but it is highly effective and very affordable. With dual-sided sanitizing, impactful scrubbing action and an extra-large reservoir to quickly complete large surface areas in one easy cleaning action, it’s a reliable model. It includes two washable pads.

Sold by Amazon

Should you get a Bissell or Shark steam mop?

For large surfaces, pet owners or for those who want a heavy-duty deep cleaning with fragrance, many users claim Bissell is the best. Because the company specializes in floor cleaning centered around pets, Bissell steam mops do an excellent job of catching pet hair, dander, loosening and catching dirt as well as sanitizing.

For those with smaller areas without pets who are looking for a light and easy cleaning device, Shark steam mops are powerful yet compact devices. These are especially great for anyone who can’t do strenuous labor including bending down, lifting or pushing anything heavy. Shark steam mops are reliable for frequent, quick, everyday use.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Mary Hicks writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.