Which cleaning caddy is best?

Whether you’re looking for a way to make cleaning your home easier, or you’re starting a residential or commercial cleaning business, a caddy is essential. It lets you organize and carry all of your basic supplies, including rags, cleaning solutions and gloves. The best cleaning caddy is the FifthStart Large Wearable Cleaning Caddy With Handle And Shoulder And Waist Straps.

What to know before you buy a cleaning caddy

Uses

The main purpose of a cleaning caddy is to organize cleaning supplies in an easily accessible container. With everything in one place, there’s a decreased chance that you’ll have to search the cupboards for specific cleaning solutions or tools. This makes common household tasks such as dusting, cleaning the sink or washing windows more convenient and cuts back on time.

Besides that, a caddy is designed to transport items. If, for example, you need to store supplies in a car’s trunk, the container can prevent them from moving around or spilling.

People often use their caddy to hold:

Cleaning sprays and solutions

Cloths or rags

Wet or dry wipes

Disposable or reusable gloves

Brushes, steel sponges and other cleaning equipment

You can use them to carry other things, too, such as art supplies, toys, tools or small containers.

Storage and sections

Cleaning caddies come in a few designs.

Open caddies: These don’t have defined compartments. The benefit is that they can usually hold more cleaning supplies, since there’s no barrier taking up space, and they can fit oddly shapes tools or bottles. The downside is that the caddy may be disorganized, and if you don’t fill it, the items inside can easily fall over.

These don’t have defined compartments. The benefit is that they can usually hold more cleaning supplies, since there’s no barrier taking up space, and they can fit oddly shapes tools or bottles. The downside is that the caddy may be disorganized, and if you don’t fill it, the items inside can easily fall over. Multi-sectioned: Many caddies have at least two predefined sections, usually circular, square or rectangular. When you get one of these, you can store a different kind of item, such as cleaning products or rags, in each section. The compartments also help keep things from falling or spilling.

Many caddies have at least two predefined sections, usually circular, square or rectangular. When you get one of these, you can store a different kind of item, such as cleaning products or rags, in each section. The compartments also help keep things from falling or spilling. Sections plus pockets: Some caddies have one or two main sections and smaller pockets on the outside. In the main parts, you can put larger things, including dusters or cleaning solutions. And in the pockets, you can store smaller items such as cleaning brushes or sponges.

Portability

Nearly every cleaning caddy comes with a handle in the center. If you distribute the weight evenly on either side of the container, this handle makes carrying it around hassle-free. But if you need something bigger or more portable, there are also ones with wheels.

Some caddies have shoulder straps so you can carry them over your shoulder. This can make basic cleaning or touch-ups easy, but it can be uncomfortable when used for regular or heavy cleaning tasks.

What to look for in a quality cleaning caddy

Material

Many basic cleaning caddies are made of hard plastic, which is durable and can last for months or years when used correctly. These containers often have a rubber base that helps grip items to keep them from sliding around.

Another common option is canvas, which is thick, resistant to water and capable of holding its shape for a long time. These are more likely to come with straps than other kinds of caddies.

Size and weight

There is no one-size-fits-all for cleaning caddies. Some are made from heavier materials, while others can become burdensome when filled to capacity. And those with high edges or multiple compartments typically weigh more than those with one or two sections.

Before choosing a caddy, consider what you want to put in it. Ask yourself how much space you need and try to find a container that can hold all of your supplies. If you’re not sure, opt for a slightly larger one with wheels for easy portability.

You can also check the caddy’s description for its dimension and capacity to get a better idea of what it can hold. These measurements are usually given in liters or gallons.

Design

Most basic caddies come in a solid color such as white, opaque or gray, though some have multiple colors.

Caddies generally are rectangular, with deep tray-like compartments. However, some look like carrying bags. Larger caddies often have more complex features, such as mesh pockets or clips.

How much you can expect to spend on a cleaning caddy

A simple plastic one costs $10-$30. Larger or more complex ones with additional compartments or wheels cost $30-$50.

Cleaning caddy FAQ

How should I maintain my cleaning caddy?

A. Once a month or so, empty out the container and wipe it down with a cleaning solution and rag or wipe. By performing routine maintenance, you can ensure no mold builds up along the bottom or inner sides from spills. Also, check for possible cracks or areas that could leak if a container spills. While you’re at it, wipe down any items inside the caddy, too.

Where’s the best place to store a cleaning caddy?

A. Since they aren’t usually that big, most can fit under the kitchen or bathroom sink or in a utility closet or pantry. If you have a large home and multiple caddies, consider storing them in different areas for easy access. Make sure the space is dry.

What’s the best cleaning caddy to buy?

Top cleaning caddy

FifthStart Large Wearable Cleaning Caddy With Handle And Shoulder And Waist Straps

What you need to know: This wearable caddy lets you neatly organize all the essential cleaning supplies, making it ideal for mobile cleaners.

What you’ll love: It has an adjustable shoulder strap and a waist strap that distributes the weight while carrying it around, making cleaning more hands-free. The main pockets are deep enough to keep bottles upright, while the outer pockets can store smaller supplies. It’s available in two sizes and seven colors and prints, including green, beige and blue floral.

What you should consider: When filled to capacity, it can become heavy even with the straps.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cleaning caddy for the money

Libman Deluxe Maid Caddy

What you need to know: This compact caddy is perfect for anyone who wants something simple and lightweight for household cleaning.

What you’ll love: It comes with two large chambers that can fit an assortment of cleaning supplies, as well as three smaller compartments for rags and spray bottles. It’s made from durable white plastic.

What you should consider: It’s on the smaller side.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Casabella Cleaning Handle Bucket Storage Caddy

What you need to know: This caddy has a single compartment and is great for anyone who prefers to keep all of their cleaning supplies in one convenient location.

What you’ll love: It comes in three solid colors and consists of hard plastic with a durable central handle. Lightweight and portable, it’s can hold up to 4 gallons.

What you should consider: It’s not tall, so taller bottles might fall out when carried.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

