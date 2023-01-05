How to have the best kitchen

Having a modern kitchen filled with the best appliances, such as a smart refrigerator and a top-of-the-line oven, is a great strategy for making the most out of that all-important room. However, if your fridge contents are stored chaotically, it could make your compressor work harder and cause things to spoil faster than expected. You can save time, money and food by using a fridge organizer.

Why is fridge organization important?

Imagine putting a bookcase or a bed in front of an air conditioning vent. You wouldn’t expect that room to get as cold as a room with an unblocked vent. The same thing happens in a refrigerator. If it’s cluttered, the air can’t flow to all areas, so some parts won’t get as cold as you hoped. The result is not only having some food spoil more quickly, but pushing the compressor to work harder. This means both your food and your energy bills go up.

What is a fridge organizer?

A fridge organizer lets you keep everything in its place. This helps you optimize airflow inside so food stays colder and you waste less energy. As a side benefit, everything in the refrigerator will be easier to find and access, so you’ll spend less time standing in front with the door open, letting the cold out.

Popular fridge organizers

mDesign Plastic Water Bottle Storage Rack/Dispenser

If you like your water cold, this no-frills bin features a simple design that helps you better utilize the space inside your refrigerator. It has an open front so you can easily store and grab a chilled beverage whenever you get thirsty. Sold by Target

Totally Kitchen Egg Holder

Eggs should go in the middle of your refrigerator because it has the most stable temperature. This hard storage bin will keep your eggs safe, even if there isn’t much spare room on that middle shelf. Sold by Amazon

YouCopia Rollout Fridge Drawer

This ingenious organizer is a roll out drawer that you can place anywhere you need easy access in your fridge. It has adjustable dividers, soft-spinning wheels and a built-in handle. Sold by Wayfair

mDesign Stackable Three-Bottle Wine Rack

If you like to keep your wine chilled, this two-pack of stackable racks holds six bottles but only takes up a minimal amount of space. If you prefer your beverages room temperature, the rack can be used on a countertop or in a cupboard as well. Sold by Amazon

Utopia Fridge Organizer

This set of eight medium-size organizers lets you unpack your groceries directly into the bins and slide them into the fridge for a quick and tidy put-away. They’re sturdy and safe down to minus 20 degrees. Sold by Amazon

iDesign Fridge Binz Soda Holder

Cans can take up a lot of space in the refrigerator. This handy organizer holds and dispenses up to eight standard-size beverage cans. Plus, it has a lid so you can stack other small items on top, if needed. Sold by Target and Home Depot

Rebrilliant Wesolowski Fridge Bin

If you like to organize, you’ll love these four versatile bins. They can hold everything from fruit to juice boxes and are made of clear plastic so you can see everything inside each bin. The cutout handles make them easy to slide off of a shelf. Sold by Wayfair

OXO Good Grips GreenSaver Produce Keeper

This produce keeper has a carbon filter that traps and absorbs ethylene gas to reduce spoiling. The elevated colander keeps your vegetables away from the walls to ensure good airflow, while the adjustable vent helps keep your produce fresh and crispy. Sold by Amazon

YouCopia FridgeView 11-Inch Turntable

One of the most frustrating aspects of refrigerator storage is when you have to navigate your hand in to grab items from the back. With this turntable, you’ll never have to worry about that ketchup bottle being out of reach again. Just give it a gentle spin and whatever was in the back is now front and center. Sold by Target and Wayfair

Yipaga Stackable Refrigerator Organizer Bins with Lids

The beauty of these seven stackable bins is they come in a variety of sizes. The large ones can fit several ears of corn, while the smaller ones are ideal for cherry tomatoes. These bins feature rounded corners and are stain-resistant and easy to clean. Sold by Amazon

