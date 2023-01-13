Does turmeric benefit health?

Enhancing the flavor of food isn’t the only benefit offered by spices. Many varieties, such as turmeric, provide a wide range of potential health benefits. With its anti-inflammatory properties, the use of turmeric for natural medicinal purposes dates back to antiquity in South Asia. Besides adding it to food, many people opt to take turmeric as a supplement. A quality supplement uses the best ingredients for optimal results.

Where does turmeric originate?

The spice turmeric is in the ginger family and is derived from the roots of the turmeric plant. It contains the compound curcumin, rich in antioxidants and gives the spice its bright yellow hue. Turmeric is primarily grown in India, Asia and Central America.

How does turmeric reduce inflammation?

Turmeric’s ability to reduce inflammation is more than just wishful thinking. According to the Mayo Clinic, curcuminoids are vital compounds found in turmeric that are natural anti-inflammatories and may offer positive benefits for certain diseases.

Taking a turmeric supplement is an easy way to add the anti-inflammatory benefits of spice to your diet. However, it’s essential to keep in mind that turmeric should not be used in place of essential medicines to treat diseases. Guy stresses the importance of checking with your doctor before taking turmeric supplements.

How is turmeric beneficial?

Inflammation occurs when the body detects injury, illness or bacteria, leading to the immune system emitting cells to promote healing. Over time, prolonged inflammation can cause uncomfortable symptoms such as pain and swelling and result in various diseases like heart issues and cancer. Taking steps to reduce inflammation may lower such risks. While turmeric is not a cure, it may help ease various symptoms and health issues, such as:

Muscle and joint pain

Digestive concerns

Skin irritation and inflammation

Arthritis

Stress

Insomnia

Turmeric supplement features

If you are considering adding turmeric to your diet to see if its anti-inflammatory properties work for you, taking a supplement or adding it to food are good ways to start.

Types

Turmeric supplements come in several forms. Capsules are the most common option, but turmeric powder is also popular. Although not as readily available, you’ll also find turmeric in liquid, tablet, soft gel and gummy forms.

If you have difficulties swallowing capsules, consider one of the other available forms of turmeric. What’s more, if you choose turmeric powder, you can easily consume this versatile option by mixing it with food or beverages.

Strength

The potency of most turmeric supplements is measured in milligrams and ranges from approximately 500 to 1,500 milligrams in each dose. The strength of powdered turmeric is typically measured in teaspoons or grams.

Absorption

Absorption is vital to getting the health benefits of turmeric, which can be a challenge if not consumed properly. Curcumin doesn’t absorb very well into the bloodstream, but pairing it with other foods can help.

Good fats like those found in lean meat, fish, nuts, and avocado increase the absorption rate of the important compounds in the spice. Additionally, black pepper promotes its absorption by stimulating hydrochloric acid in the gut.

While adding these absorption boosters to your diet is an excellent way to get the most out of turmeric, some turmeric supplements are formulated with ingredients like coconut oil and black pepper to increase their effectiveness. Additionally, some turmeric supplements also contain probiotics that promote digestion, which in turn improves absorption.

How much can you expect to spend on turmeric supplements

Turmeric supplements that cost less than $7 are available but may not be very potent and don’t contain premium ingredients. You’ll find the best options for $7-$25, with top-quality supplements by recognizable brands falling on the higher end of the price spectrum.

If you plan to purchase turmeric powder, prices vary depending on the ounces in the package. However, on average, you’ll pay $5-$10 for a package that contains 4 to 8 ounces and $10 or more up for bulk options or powdered turmeric with multiple ingredients.

Tips for getting the health benefits of turmeric

Don’t like taking capsules? Try supplementing your diet with turmeric powder that’s easy to mix with food or beverages.

Always take a turmeric supplement as directed on the packaging. Don’t exceed 8 grams of the spice per day.

Check with your doctor before you begin taking turmeric for any health condition.

For the best absorption, choose a turmeric supplement that contains black pepper.

If you are a vegetarian, you’ll be pleased to know that many turmeric supplements are made with only plant-based ingredients.

What are the best turmeric supplements to buy?

