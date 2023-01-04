Which liquid multivitamin is best?

If you need to supplement your diet with a multivitamin and you’re looking for a convenient alternative to tablets and capsules, taking a liquid multivitamin can be a suitable option. They are highly absorbable and pleasant-tasting.

While there are several liquid supplement options on the market, it is very common to find added sugars, artificial colors and preservatives in these liquids. Choosing one that is free of these ingredients, like MaryRuth’s Liquid Multivitamin for Men and Women, is often recommended.

What to know before you buy a liquid multivitamin

Benefits

Aside from kids who may have difficulty swallowing pills, liquid multivitamins can also be beneficial to adults with esophageal problems or anyone that would prefer taking their multivitamins as a liquid. Furthermore, liquid multivitamins are highly absorbable. Most liquid multivitamin products are also formulated in a way that makes them pleasant-tasting, which can be appealing to both adults and children.

Nutritional content

Depending on your condition, you may need to get specific nutrients in a given amount. With that in mind, choosing the ideal liquid multivitamin should involve looking at the label for the recommended daily value of the vitamins and minerals that you need in order to supplement your diet. For instance, if you’re pregnant or trying to conceive, taking a multivitamin that doesn’t contain folic acid or one with a high dose of vitamin A can be harmful to a fetus.

Third-party testing

One way to assess the quality of your liquid multivitamin is to look for labels on the package that indicate third-party testing, which means that an independent organization has confirmed the manufacturer’s statement about the purity, quality and potency of the supplement.

For instance, it is not enough for the manufacturer to state that the product was produced to meet the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations: The facility in which the product was manufactured must have received a CGMP certification. There are also specific certifications to indicate that the supplement in question meets certain standards. For example, a USDA organic label implies that organic ingredients were used in the formulation of the supplement.

What to look for in a quality liquid multivitamin

Storage

Most liquid multivitamins require refrigeration to maintain their freshness and potency. You can also check the storage instruction on the packaging to ensure you’re storing it properly. One of the disadvantages of the refrigeration storage of liquid multivitamins is that they may not be your best option for a multivitamin supplement if you’re often on the go.

Dosage

When taking your liquid multivitamin product, remember that adult dosage isn’t the same as that for children. So if everyone in the family is taking the same liquid multivitamin, it is important to dose appropriately. Typically, you should check with your doctor or pharmacist to get the right dose, and you shouldn’t change your dose of the multivitamin without notifying them.

Condition

Some liquid multivitamin products contain herbal ingredients that may interact adversely with any medication you are taking, so you may want to avoid taking liquid multivitamins containing these ingredients. For example, when you take an anticoagulant like warfarin with a liquid multivitamin containing ginseng, it can diminish the effectiveness of the drug.

How much you can expect to spend on a liquid multivitamin

When buying a liquid multivitamin, take note of the price per serving, which usually gives an accurate reflection of the cost. That said, on the average, you should expect to pay between $15 and $65 for 30 servings of a liquid multivitamin.

Liquid multivitamin FAQ

Are liquid multivitamins better than pills?

A. While capsules and tablets may contain the same active ingredients as their liquid counterpart, the latter is usually absorbed faster and tends to reach peak concentration quicker than the former. If you have trouble swallowing or you want something that is great tasting, liquid multivitamins can also be a convenient alternative to pills.

What is the best way to store liquid multivitamin?

A. Most liquid multivitamin products require refrigeration to maintain their integrity. However, some options can be stored at room temperature without the product losing its quality. This is possible because the liquid multivitamin doesn’t contain artificial sweeteners but it is important to monitor the temperature of the storage area to avoid extremes of temperatures.

What’s the best liquid multivitamin to buy?

Top liquid multivitamin

MaryRuth’s Liquid Multivitamin for Men and Women

What you need to know: This raspberry liquid multivitamin is formulated to boost your energy levels while adequately supporting your immune system.

What you’ll love: It is vegan-friendly and free of eight major allergens. It is also formulated with the whole family in mind as it can be taken by adults and children. It is made in a CGMP-certified facility so you can feel confident about the quality, potency and purity.

What you should consider: While it is formulated for both adults and children, some users mentioned that it doesn’t taste great and kids may not like it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top liquid multivitamin for the money

Mega Premium Liquid Multivitamin

What you need to know: This multivitamin formula contains a blend of 110 ingredients including essential vitamins, minerals, amino acids and antioxidants.

What you’ll love: If you’re looking for a multivitamin to boost your energy levels, this is a great option, as it contains over 1000% of the recommended daily value of the B vitamins. It is formulated with CoQ10 and para-aminobenzoic acid (PABA), which are known for their anti-aging properties.

What you should consider: It contains vitamin B3 (niacin), so it may cause niacin flush in some people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

NaturesPlus Source of Life Liquid

What you need to know: This tropical fruit flavored liquid multivitamin is a wholefood-based blend of important nutrients and botanicals, making it highly absorbable.

What you’ll love: It’s made in the USA from superior-quality raw ingredients. You get phytonutrients from the spirulina, alfalfa leaf juice and barley grass juice. It contains more than 20 vitamins and minerals.

What you should consider: Some buyers don’t like the flavor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

