iReliev percussion massager review

You don’t have to be a hardcore athlete to develop nagging aches and pains. According to the Mayo Clinic, muscle pain can occur as a result of tension, stress and minor injuries. Since the cost of private massages can quickly add up, it isn’t a viable solution for everyone.

iReliev makes an affordable percussion massager that the company claims can improve your life. For little more than the cost of a single in-person session, you can purchase this massage gun that lets you “move with more ease, have a better range of motion and experience less pain.” The brand advertises that with the iReliev, you can sit back and relax as you enjoy a relieving massage in the comfort of your home.

This sounded like a fantastic option, so we tested the iReliev Percussion Massage Gun ourselves, and here’s what we found.

Testing the iReliev

To test the iReliev, we had a longtime massage gun user give this product a try. Our tester has used several Theragun massagers to help with pain and stiffness brought on by exercise and golf. Particular trouble spots include tight hips and discomfort in the lower back, as well as significant joint and muscle pain. Our tester also has neck pain associated with long hours at work.

Our tester values a massage gun that replicates the relief experienced after an in-person massage but operates quietly enough so as not to annoy the neighbors. The massager should also work on all areas of the body without needing help from another person to provide relief.

We had our tester set up the iReliev, learn how to operate it and try out its features and functions. We asked them to pay attention to the product’s quality and ease of setup. We also asked for feedback on the massager’s operation, noise level and battery life.

What is the iReliev?

The iReliev is a versatile handheld massager. It can function as a back massager, a neck massager, a hand massager and more. It features a one-button operation that offers three levels of intensity. The handle looks different from Theragun models, but other than that, it’s an intuitive product that’s easy to use. It comes with four interchangeable attachments and a sturdy case. We like that the unit arrived already-charged and included everything you needed to use it right out of the box.

As far as specs, the iReliev’s high-torque motor delivers 3,200 RPM at three intensity levels so you can adjust each massage session to your needs. The 10-millimeter stroke length doesn’t get insanely deep, but it penetrates enough to provide sufficient relief for the average person. Best of all, this powerful machine operates at such a quiet level, you can even have a conversation while using it.

iReliev price and where to buy

The iReliev Percussion Massage Gun normally retails for $199.95, but is on sale for $139.95. It is available directly from the company’s website and ships the same day if ordered before 1 p.m. CST (Monday through Friday).

How to use iReliev

There’s no learning curve with the iReliev — we opened the box, removed the massager, picked the medium-sized massage head and turned it on. There were no steps we needed to follow since the operation was intuitive. All you have to do is press and hold the button to start the massager. To move into second gear, press the button again. Pressing the button a third time moves you into third gear, while pressing it a fourth time puts the iReliev in standby mode.

Each of the four massage heads has a specific purpose. The large round head is for your large muscles; the bullet head is for your hands, wrists and feet; the flat head is an all-purpose attachment and the fork head is for your spine and Achilles tendon.

We found the low-intensity setting to be best for the neck, while the high-intensity setting was great on the legs after a run.

iReliev benefits

For the price, the iReliev delivers most of what you would expect from a more expensive massage gun. It comes with just four attachments, which reduces clutter yet handles all your massaging needs, and a solid case to store everything in one convenient location. The long battery life is more than adequate and the short charging time is impressive. It offers some deep tissue relief — though not quite as much as a Theragun — and is amazingly quiet to operate.

iReliev drawbacks

Based on our experience, there are only two drawbacks to the iReliev. First, iReliev only has a 10-minute continuous runtime. This is a minor issue because most manufacturers recommend a maximum of two minutes per muscle group. The second is only a drawback by comparison: the handle, while effective, is not as versatile as Theragun’s triangle design. The iReliev still gets the job done, but it can be tougher to get deep into your back.

Should you get the iReliev?

The iReliev Percussion Massage Gun is suited for recreational athletes or people who suffer from minor muscle issues associated with working long hours, but it isn’t recommended for people who have an intense fitness routine and require a deep tissue massage. However, it is very affordable, reliable and effective in all other situations. This makes it an exceptional value for the average person looking for an easy-to-use massage gun.

