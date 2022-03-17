Which water flosser is best?

As any dentist will tell you, brushing your teeth twice a day is a critical component of your oral health. But cleaning between your teeth is just as important. While many people use regular floss to get the job done, water flossers are often an easier option for deep cleaning.

A water flosser, sometimes known as an oral irrigator, is a handheld wand that emits water in short bursts. The water stream is pressurized to help remove food, plaque and bacteria from between your teeth and stimulate your gums. If you’re looking for a powerful water flosser that’s capable of true deep cleaning, the Waterpik WP-662 Professional Water Flosser is the top model.

What to know before you buy a water flosser

Type

Water flossers are available in several types.

Countertop water flossers: These are the most common type of water flosser and generally offer the most settings and features. They’re available in larger and smaller models. Still, even small countertop flossers are pretty bulky, taking up a lot of space in your bathroom. They aren’t travel-friendly, either.

These are the most common type of water flosser and generally offer the most settings and features. They’re available in larger and smaller models. Still, even small countertop flossers are pretty bulky, taking up a lot of space in your bathroom. They aren’t travel-friendly, either. Cordless water flossers: Some of these water flossers are similar in size to countertop models but feature a cordless wand. Others offer a more compact design, making them an excellent option for smaller bathrooms or people who travel frequently. However, cordless water flossers usually don’t have as many settings, features and tips as countertop models.

Some of these water flossers are similar in size to countertop models but feature a cordless wand. Others offer a more compact design, making them an excellent option for smaller bathrooms or people who travel frequently. However, cordless water flossers usually don’t have as many settings, features and tips as countertop models. Flossing toothbrushes: A new addition to the water flossing market, flossing toothbrushes allow you to switch between brushing and flossing with the push of a button. The brush head is specially designed to allow for effective flossing between your teeth without needing a separate tool.

A new addition to the water flossing market, flossing toothbrushes allow you to switch between brushing and flossing with the push of a button. The brush head is specially designed to allow for effective flossing between your teeth without needing a separate tool. Water flosser and electric toothbrush combo: Some water flossers are included in a complete dental care system that also comes with an electric toothbrush. They can save space on your bathroom counter because both tools are housed in one base.

Stream style

Some water flossers emit a continuous water stream, while others produce quick bursts of water when you press a button. A continuous stream offers a more thorough cleaning, but it can be messier because it’s hard to keep all the water in your mouth. A flosser that uses quick bursts adds water more slowly, so it’s easier to keep it contained in your mouth. It’s also a better option if you use mouthwash for flossing because it won’t waste as much liquid.

Power source

Most countertop water flossers have a power cord that must be plugged into an outlet while you’re using the flosser. Some cordless flossers feature rechargeable batteries.

What to look for in a quality water flosser

Settings

Many water flossers offer adjustable settings that let you control the water stream to suit your needs. You can find models that have multiple pressure settings, ranging from two to 10 options. Other water flossers even have a massage setting with an oscillating stream.

Flosser tips

Water flossers all emit water from a removable tip, so the entire family can use the same flosser with their own personal tip. You can even find some flossers with built-in storage in the base for all the tips. Some flossers also offer tips that provide streams in different widths to help clean more effectively between your teeth.

Reservoir capacity

The size of a water flosser’s reservoir tank varies from model to model. For example, cordless flossers meant for travel often have reservoirs that hold as little as 7 ounces, but large countertop models can hold as much as 35 ounces.

A flosser’s reservoir capacity is a key feature because it affects your flossing time. For example, with a 7-ounce reservoir, you can usually get about 45 seconds of flossing time. However, a flosser with a 22- to 35-ounce reservoir typically provides 90 or more seconds of flossing time.

Battery life

If you opt for a cordless water flosser with a rechargeable battery, it’s important to consider its battery life. Some models can last for several days on a single charge, while others may only run for 30 minutes each time you charge it.

How much you can expect to spend on a water flosser

Water flossers usually cost between $20-$200. Travel-friendly, cordless models typically range from $20-$70, while larger cordless models go for $80-$100. Countertop models generally cost between $50-$200.

Water flosser FAQ

Who does a water flosser work well for?

A. A water flosser can work well for anyone who uses it regularly, but it’s an excellent option if you have braces, dental crowns, bridges, veneers or implants. It’s also an ideal choice if you have gum disease because it’s much less likely to cause your gums to bleed than regular flossing. Individuals who have arthritis or mobility issues typically have an easier time using a water flosser than traditional floss, too.

Do water flossers usually come with a warranty?

A. Most water flossers are protected by some type of warranty, but the specific terms vary from model to model. Many offer two- to three-year warranties, but you can find some with even longer protection.

What’s the best water flosser to buy?

Top water flosser

Waterpik WP-662 Professional Water Flosser

What you need to know: This powerful, top-of-the-line water flosser is gentle, but still offers extremely deep cleaning and gum stimulation to improve your overall oral health.

What you’ll love: It offers almost 1,400 pulses per minute to clear away food particles, plaque and bacteria. It comes with seven tips for flossing. The heads are suitable for use with braces and it has 10 pulse setting options.

What you should consider: Despite claims of quiet operation, it can be pretty noisy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top water flosser for the money

Waterpik Water Flosser for Kids

What you need to know: This water flosser is designed with kids in mind, so it works extremely well to remove food and debris from around braces.

What you’ll love: It’s user-friendly, so even kids can use it successfully. Its compact handle fits a child’s small hand well. It offers built-in safety features to protect children and even comes with stickers that kids can use to decorate the flosser. Its compact design can also save space on the bathroom counter.

What you should consider: It makes a great deal of noise.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Turewell Water Dental Oral Irrigator

What you need to know: This top-selling water flosser offers easy operation and is particularly effective at plaque removal.

What you’ll love: It offers 10 pressure settings, and the settings are easy to adjust, too. It includes multiple tips to provide cleaning options and its cord is a good length that makes maneuvering easy.

What you should consider: Some buyers report that it can break down somewhat easily over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

