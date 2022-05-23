Which budget-friendly laptop is best?

Acer and Lenovo have made some of the most popular laptops over the last several years. Acer typically focuses on efficient, reasonably priced models, while Lenovo has made a name for itself with novel designs and premium components.

Acer’s Aspire family offers some of the most affordable laptops, and the latest Aspire 5 continues that trend. In contrast, the Flex 5 represents Lenovo’s most recent and successful foray into cost-effective two-in-one laptops.

At the end of the day, they’re both moderately priced, no-nonsense laptops that perform everyday tasks without much difficulty. So, which one is better?

Acer Aspire 5

Like most of Acer’s laptops, the Aspire 5 series balances price and performance decently well. This is especially true for versions equipped with AMD central and graphics processor combinations, which tend to be faster and more efficient than competing Intel chipsets.

Acer’s latest release in the Aspire 5 lineup is an OK entry-level model that has the hardware needed for a relatively frustration-free Windows experience. Professionals who spend most of the day on a computer and demand snappy performance and a long battery life should look elsewhere. Like most of Acer’s affordable laptops, this one’s best in the hands of students or others who don’t need the highest performance.

Acer Aspire 5 pros

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 support means you won’t have to worry about bandwidth or signal strength issues with wireless networks or headphones. Upgradable RAM: Unlike many competitors, you can add more system memory to the Aspire 5. Most versions feature 8 GB of memory soldered to the mainboard with an additional slot for expansion.

Acer Aspire 5 cons

The screen doesn’t get very bright or display colors boldly, so it’s not ideal for vivid pictures or videos. Less-than-ideal build quality: Its plastic chassis leads to a noticeable amount of flex during casual use.

Best Acer Aspire 5 models

Acer Aspire 5 A515

You can choose which Ryzen processor you want, but otherwise, it’s a straightforward laptop that doesn’t cost much and runs Windows well. Sold by Acer and Amazon

Acer Aspire 5 A517

Offering plenty of power in a sleek design, this is one of the most reasonably priced 17-inch laptops anywhere. Sold by Acer and Amazon

Lenovo Flex 5

Premium laptops such as the ThinkPad X1 Carbon are Lenovo’s bread and butter. At the opposite end of the spectrum is the Flex 5 and its various iterations, which don’t pack a ton of firepower but are well-made and affordable. In addition to besting the Aspire 5 in a number of categories, the Flex 5 (in particular, the 14-inch option) is one of the best low-cost laptops available today.

In fact, the current Lenovo Flex 5 gets high marks even from many demanding tech enthusiasts. This is due largely to the performance its Ryzen accelerated processing unit delivers at the laptop’s impressively low price point. This isn’t a surprise to anyone who’s been paying attention, as the previous iteration of the Flex 5 also received high praise, and was equipped with the similarly efficient Ryzen 4000-series APU.

If you’re looking for a laptop that can tackle all your everyday tasks and then some, while also making it easy to consume all your favorite media, the Flex 5 deserves a good look.

Lenovo Flex 5 pros

This includes a fingerprint reader and a physical webcam shutter. Comes in a Chromebook version: If you’re looking for added convenience and increased performance, the lighter operating system makes the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 a great option.

Lenovo Flex 5 cons

The display is rated for a mere 250 nits of brightness, so it doesn’t provide the best visuals. Poor webcam performance: During testing, video calls had a somewhat grainy and low-resolution appearance, despite supposedly capturing in 720p.

Best Lenovo Flex 5 models

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14

As one of the best entry-level laptops you’ll find today, it’s a no-brainer at this price. Those on the go will appreciate its long battery life. Sold by Lenovo and Amazon

Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook

Since it runs on the lightweight Chrome OS, it’s more secure, better streamlined and in some ways faster than comparable Windows machines. Sold by Lenovo and Amazon

Should you get the Acer Aspire 5 or Lenovo Flex 5?

Although the specs are similar, Lenovo’s factory configuration gives it a much better performance. The Flex 5 also wins out in a big way in terms of battery life and build quality. Another difference is that the Lenovo sports a convertible 2-in-1 design and comes in an even more affordable Chromebook version. Altogether, these make compelling reasons to choose the Lenovo Flex 5 over the Acer Aspire 5. In fact, the 14-inch, AMD-powered 2-in-1 Flex 5 convertible is one of the top entry-level notebook PCs today, and it’s been that way for at least one generation running.

