Which Holy Stone drone is best?

Drones have become hugely popular over the last few years. Whether you are into aerial photography or just want to explore your surroundings, it’s a great way to get a bird’s-eye view. Since their commercial availability, several brands have been leading the pack.

The most popular is undoubtedly DJI and their Mavic drones, but Holy Stone has quickly been climbing the ranks. Founded seven years ago, their affordable drones can be found in most countries. So, if you are looking for great quality that is easy on the pocket, look no further than the Holy Stone HS720E GPS Drone.

What to know before you buy a Holy Stone drone

FAA registration

After you buy a drone, you must register it with the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA). This isn’t specific to Holy Stone, but any drone that you want to fly in the U.S that weighs over 8.8 ounces. With so many reported drone sightings, it is a way for the FAA to keep track of devices and pilots. Also, if you want to take professional footage, you’ll need to apply for a commercial license.

Battery life

The longevity of the battery power will determine how long the drone can remain airborne. Generally, any drone will be able to fly for about 20 to 30 minutes. This isn’t a limitation specific to Holy Stone, but rather a standard across all models. This is due to the size and weight of the batteries. The average battery power will give Holy Stone drones between 20 minutes and 45 minutes of air time.

Flying distance

Holy Stone drones might be more affordable than their DJI competitors, but their range is a lot less as well. Where other drones have a range of several miles, you must be aware that the top-tier Holy Stone drone only has a Wi-Fi range of 550 yards.

What to look for in a quality Holy Stone drone

Flying abilities

One of the aspects of flying a Holy Stone drone is that the company prides itself on how easy it is to operate. The company uses simple but effective controlling methods through mobile displays or headsets that don’t require any special training.

Video and photo quality

A drone would be of no real use if it didn’t have excellent video and photo capturing qualities. Especially if you want to sell your footage professionally, a resolution of 10 megapixels should be a minimum. Luckily, a host of Holy Stone drones have 4K capturing and at the base minimum, records videos in full 1080p resolution.

Foldable for storage

Drones can be bulky and difficult to transport. For that reason, there are many Holy Stone drones that fold up neatly. This makes it incredibly easy to store and keep safe when you have to travel. The drones also come with a protective case so that the blades, batteries and accessories are all kept together.

How much you can expect to spend on a Holy Stone drone

The average price of a Holy Stone drone will depend on the model and the capabilities. The beginner drones range from $90-$100, while the advanced drones are around $150. For something a bit more robust and feature-packed, the top-tier drones retail for between $200-$400.

Holy Stone drone FAQ

How long does it take to charge a drone?

A. That will depend on the model and the size of the battery. Mini drones and beginner models can be fully charged in about one or two hours. Advanced and premium drones can take as long as five hours to charge between flights.

What’s the difference between video transmission range and operational range?

A. The operational range is how far the drone can fly from you before losing a signal. When that happens, it will return to the home point. The video transmission range is how far away from you the drone can fly while still sending you a video feed. If you lose the video transmission, you’ll essentially be flying blind.

What’s the best Holy Stone drone to buy?

Top Holy Stone drone

Holy Stone HS720E GPS Drone with 4K Camera

What you need to know: The best model available with everything you need.

What you’ll love: The HS720E is one of the top drones available from Holy Stone, and it’s easy to see why. For video capturing it has a Sony sensor that is capable of recording video in 4K resolution at 30 frames per second or 1080p at 60 frames per second. It also helps to get smooth footage with Electric Image Stabilization. Its location is tracked through GPS and can automatically return to the home point. It comes with two batteries that should get you about 45 minutes of flying time.

What you should consider: It has a video transmission range of only 550 yards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Holy Stone drone for the money

Holy Stone HS110D drone

What you need to know: An affordable drone that is perfect for beginners.

What you’ll love: With a flight time of around 20 minutes, it’s not the best longevity but for the price, it compensates with an excellent 1080p camera and a 120-degree wide-angle lens. It features an altitude hold, where the drone will remain still in the air. For some tricks, it can do flips and rolls. It is controlled with a joystick and your mobile device serves as the display and viewfinder.

What you should consider: It has a maximum range of 328 feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Holy Stone HS440 Foldable FPV Drone

What you need to know: A great option if you want more of a challenge.

What you’ll love: Considered an advanced drone, the HS440 features a 1080p auto-adjustable camera with a 140-degree wide-angle lens. It comes equipped with two batteries, with each providing a flight time of 20 minutes. To save space when not in use, the drone can fold up. It is controlled with a supplied joystick controller, and you must use your device for the display.

What you should consider: The maximum first-person view transmission range is only 328 feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

