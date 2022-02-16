Lenovo’s docking stations are generally pretty similar, though it’s important to make sure any model you buy includes the various ports you need for video display, file transferring and charging.

Which Lenovo docking stations are best?

Finding the best Lenovo docking station for your needs can help you organize your workspace and make it easier to charge devices and move files. Many of the Lenovo docking stations out there feature several similar ports, mostly varying in how many display and file transfer ports there are in total. Out of the many models, this Lenovo ThinkPad Hybrid Docking Station works with most of Lenovo’s laptops, and it includes display ports for dual monitor use.

What to know before you buy a Lenovo docking station

Use

How you plan to use your Lenovo docking station may affect which model works best for you, since different docking stations can perform slightly different tasks. The most common uses for docking stations are in conjunction with one or more monitor displays, or for charging and connecting to various devices. The best laptop docking stations will usually offer users the ability to do both.

Compatibility with Lenovo laptops

Many Lenovo docking stations were made to work with specific computer models, so it’s important to double-check compatibility with your computer before buying any docking station. In many cases, compatible models will be included in the product description for most Lenovo docking stations, making it easy to ensure compatibility before you receive your product.

Lenovo docking stations vs. other brands

Lenovo docking stations will often include firmware for specific features to work with Windows and with Lenovo’s computers, which is the main benefit of going with a name-brand product. Still, many other docking stations can work, at least in some capacity, with Lenovo’s computers, though most third-party products may have diminished compatibility with certain onboard features.

What to look for in a quality Lenovo docking station

Display ports

The first priority for most docking station buyers is buying a model that includes the necessary display ports. Those using Lenovo laptops may want to add second or third screens to their workstation, which is often easiest to do through the use of a docking station. The type of display ports included on your docking station may also be important, especially if you plan to use HDMI, DVI or VGA-input monitors, specifically.

File transfer ports

The other major benefit of buying a docking station, besides using multiple displays, is the inclusion of file transfer ports. These can include a wide range of port types, sometimes even including inserts for memory cards like SD and microSD cards. File or data transferring port types commonly found on docking stations include USB-A, USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 and headphone jacks.

Charging

Docking stations with the ability to charge devices beyond just your computer are also useful. These often include a variety of ports that can be used for charging, often in addition to file transfers, as well as a dedicated power delivery (PD) port that’s meant for charging a device or devices. Still, it’s worth noting that not all file transfer ports on a given unit will also charge devices, so checking a product’s description is imperative.

How much you can expect to spend on Lenovo docking stations

A cheap docking station with universal use may cost as little as $60, while most name-brand Lenovo docking stations will range from $140-$320.

Lenovo docking station FAQ

Are Lenovo docking stations compatible with all Lenovo computers?

A. Most docking stations, in general, are compatible with Lenovo computers, and while most Lenovo docking stations do work with the company’s laptops, they don’t always. For that reason, it’s important to check a given product’s list of compatible devices before making your purchase.

Where can I find firmware for Lenovo docking stations?

A. Users can find firmware for Lenovo docking stations to run on Windows, though it will also usually run automatically when connecting certain docking stations. You can find Lenovo’s firmware for these docking stations on the company’s website.

What’s the best Lenovo docking station to buy?

Top Lenovo docking station

Lenovo ThinkPad Hybrid USB-C Docking Station with USB-A Dock

What you need to know: This top-tier Lenovo ThinkPad docking station features plenty of ports for dual monitor displays and charging, as well as multiple memory card ports for file transfers.

What you’ll love: This docking station designed for the Lenovo ThinkPad includes three USB-A 3.0 ports, a USB-C port, two USB 2.0 ports, an ethernet port, a headphone jack, two HDMI ports and two display ports. It also supports ThinkPad RapidCharge and can power mobile devices while in use.

What you should consider: Some buyers had trouble getting this Lenovo docking station to work with their laptops, so it’s important to check the product listing for compatible models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Lenovo docking station for the money

Lenovo ThinkPad Gen 2 USB-C Docking Station

What you need to know: This simple docking pad for Lenovo ThinkPads features all the necessary basics for docking your laptop, as well as a convenient headphone and mic jack.

What you’ll love: Compared to other Lenovo models, this docking station is a bit more affordable, and it features three USB-A 3.1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, an ethernet port and video ports for one HDMI output and two DisplayPort outputs.

What you should consider: This docking station didn’t include enough ports for the needs of some ThinkPad owners.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lenovo ThinkPad Gen 2 USB-C Docking Station Starter Bundle

What you need to know: Those that want a bundle that includes other necessary equipment will appreciate this Lenovo docking station, which comes with an HDMI cable and USB-C cable, among other items.

What you’ll love: This docking station includes three USB-A 3.1 ports, one USB-C 3.1 port, two USB-A 2.0 ports, two DisplayPorts and an HDMI port. It also includes a headphone jack, as well as bundled items including a microfiber cloth, an HDMI cable, a USB-C cable and charging hardware.

What you should consider: Some buyers noted that this Lenovo docking station had trouble powering multiple devices at once.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

