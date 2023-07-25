Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is almost here

Not to be outdone by Apple’s recent news conference, Samsung is here to reclaim some of the spotlight. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event usually happens twice a year and contains big reveals on everything Galaxy. That means phones, tablets, computers and smartwatches. The first Galaxy Unpacked event this year was on Feb. 1 and revealed three new Galaxy phones and three new Galaxy laptops. Tomorrow’s event is expected to reveal even more new phones, plus updates to the Galaxy Tab and Galaxy Watch. You can also claim a special offer for $50 in credit before the event.

How to get the free $50 Samsung credit

Getting the free $50 in credit is as easy as going to this page and filling out a form with your first and last name, your email address and, optionally, your phone number. That’s it. That’s all you have to do.

After submitting that form, a page pops up that lets you select what Galaxy products you’re most interested in, what devices you might want to trade in for more credit and the make of your current smartphone.

The $50 credit does come with two caveats.

You can only apply it toward the pre-order of a Galaxy product.

You must claim it by 7 a.m. Eastern time, 4 a.m. Pacific time on July 26.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

You must watch the show live if you want to know what products you can apply your credit to as soon as possible. Here’s how.

Start time: The Galaxy Unpacked event starts promptly at 7 a.m. Eastern time, 4 a.m. Pacific time. This is the same time that the $50 credit offer expires.

The Galaxy Unpacked event starts promptly at 7 a.m. Eastern time, 4 a.m. Pacific time. This is the same time that the $50 credit offer expires. Where to watch: The two main places to watch the show are on Samsung’s website and Samsung’s YouTube channel. You can also stream the show on countless websites that typically cover such events.

Fun fact: This year, the show takes place in Seoul, South Korea.

Expected tech to be revealed

This second Galaxy Unpacked of the year is expected to announce updates to four key product lines.

Galaxy Z Flip 5: This is Samsung’s smartphone version of the flip phones of yesteryear. The Flip 5 is expected to have upgrades such as a larger, better cover display and a thinner body when closed.

This is Samsung’s smartphone version of the flip phones of yesteryear. The Flip 5 is expected to have upgrades such as a larger, better cover display and a thinner body when closed. Galaxy Z Fold 5: The Z Fold was among the first folding smartphones available, and Samsung continues to improve it. Some of the expected upgrades include decreasing the crease when unfolded and having a thinner body overall. It’s also likely to have a better camera.

The Z Fold was among the first folding smartphones available, and Samsung continues to improve it. Some of the expected upgrades include decreasing the crease when unfolded and having a thinner body overall. It’s also likely to have a better camera. Galaxy Watch: Samsung is expected to reveal two new Galaxy Watches, the 6 and the 6 Classic. Both are expected to have slightly better screens and some extra features, such as improved sleep tracking.

Samsung is expected to reveal two new Galaxy Watches, the 6 and the 6 Classic. Both are expected to have slightly better screens and some extra features, such as improved sleep tracking. Galaxy Tab: Samsung is expected to reveal three new Tabs — the base Tab S9 and the usual superior versions called Plus and Ultra. These are all expected to be incremental upgrades, such as having slightly better processors and water resistance.

Best current Samsung tech products

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Z Flip 4 comes in four colors and two data storage options. The cover screen is customizable, so you can always see what you want without opening it up.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Z Fold 4 also comes in four colors and two data storage options. You can use your S Pen with it if you have one. The unfolding screen lets you open two windows simultaneously for easy multitasking.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is the perfect pairing to your Samsung smartphone. It comes in three sizes and uses sapphire crystal glass to resist scratches and other damaging influences.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

This Tab is the base model for the S8 line. It still has beefy performance thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. The battery lasts up to four hours on a charge and comes with the Galaxy S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro

The most recent Galaxy Book comes in three sizes (14, 15.6 and 16 inches). The 14- and 16-inch screens have a 3K AMOLED display. It’s ultrathin and ultralight so that you can easily work from anywhere.

