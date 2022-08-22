Top Apple products for the returning student

Apple is constantly innovating and refining. This fall, the company is slated to release iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura. One of the most touted features of this update is Lockdown Mode, an “extreme, optional level of security” for people who “may be personally targeted by a highly sophisticated cyberattack,” according to the company.

Though most users won’t need to engage Lockdown Mode, it shows the level of commitment Apple has to its users and is part of the reason why this brand has been so desirable for so many years. As you head back to school this fall, there are many Apple products to consider that can simplify your life.

Types of Apple products

There are a lot more Apple products than you probably realize. Besides iPads, iPhones, MacBooks and AirPods, you can get desktop computers, chargers, cables, Beats headphones, Apple TVs, Apple Watches, AirTags, accessories and more. This list details 14 Apple products that the student will find highly valuable.

Best Apple products for school this year

Apple iMac

If you want a permanent workstation at home, a desktop computer is the best way to go. It is powerful enough to handle all of your computing needs and has a better design so you don’t experience the aches and cramps that may arise when using a laptop. There are six speakers, an immersive 24-inch display and 512GB of SSD storage. Sold by Amazon

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

This iPhone has an A15 Bionic chip for super-fast performance and is 5G capable. It features an impressive 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a water-resistant design with a durable ceramic shield. Sold by Amazon

2022 Apple iPad Air

For portability, you can’t beat this lightweight iPad. It has a 10.9-inch screen and offers up to 256GB, yet it only weighs 1 pound. You get Touch ID for security, and all-day battery life, so you don’t have to worry about losing power in class. Sold by Amazon

2022 Apple MacBook Pro Laptop

With Apple’s new M2 chip, this is the fastest, most powerful computing option. It features a next-generation 8-core CPU, a 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. The laptop has studio-quality microphones and an HD camera. Plus, it can deliver up to 20 hours of battery life on a full charge. Sold by Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case

Earbuds are essential for a student. They can be used to listen to educational content and podcasts or to deliver a steady stream of favorite music for studying. This model has both active noise cancelation and a transparency mode so that you can listen how you like. If you need to access Siri, you can call the ever-attentive assistant to action simply by saying, “Hey, Siri.” Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Staples

Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods

If, for any reason, you find yourself without an AirPod charging case, don’t worry. You can purchase these items individually. This wireless case also works with a lightning port charger. Sold by Amazon and Staples

Apple MagSafe Charger

If you have an Apple device that can take advantage of Qi charging, utilize that convenience. Just drop your iPhone on top of the magnetic charger for perfect alignment every time. When you need to move on, grab your phone and go. You don’t have to worry about unplugging. Sold by Amazon

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack

The only thing more convenient than a wireless wall charger is a portable magnetic battery pack. No matter where you are, just place this item on the back of your iPhone to charge it up. It really is that easy. Sold by Amazon and Staples

Apple USB-C to Lightning Cable

One downside to Apple accessories is the cable doesn’t last. This USB-C to Lightning Cable is twice as long as the cable that came with your device, allowing you to charge it up to 6.6 feet away from a power source. Sold by Amazon and Staples

Apple AirTag

AirTag is a little disk that you affix to important items like your keys and wallet so that you never lose them again. It anonymously uses Apple’s Find My network so you can locate your misplaced item, no matter where you set it down, even if it is miles away. The water- and dust-resistant design and year-long battery ensure device durability and longevity. Sold by Amazon and Staples

Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring

This stylish leather key ring holds one Apple AirTag. Not only does it keep the device secure, it lets you attach your AirTag to a backpack, luggage, bike and more, increasing the unit’s versatility. Sold by Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple’s most advanced watch is the Series 7. This sophisticated device is like having a nurse who monitors your vitals on call 24-7. Additionally, the Apple Watch can send a text, make a call, play music, engage Siri and more. It is crack-resistant, dust-resistant and swimproof. Sold by Amazon and Staples

Apple TV 4K

Apple TV 4K offers a luxury entertainment experience. It features 4K HDR with Dolby Vision for crisp yet fluid video. Dolby Atmos provides robust, room-filling sound. If you prefer to listen privately, this system lets you connect up to two sets of AirPods. Apple TV can also function as a control for all your smart home accessories. Sold by Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones

In case you didn’t know, Beats are also part of the Apple family. This pair of iconic over-the-ear headphones actively blocks external noise and are compatible with both iOS and Android devices. A quick, 10-minute charge can provide up to three hours of battery life, while the W1 chip provides better Bluetooth connectivity. Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Apple Gift Card

If you’re unsure of what you want, an Apple gift card lets you set aside money for your future Apple purchase. Better yet, ask for one as a gift so that you can get the new device to help you excel in your studies. Sold by Amazon

