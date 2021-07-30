Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Animals and Pets
Business & Consumer
Coronavirus
Crime News
CSRA News
CSRA Traffic
Education
Georgia News
Health
Lottery Results
Science & Technology
South Carolina News
Special Reports
U.S. & World Entertainment
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
Web Exclusives
Weird News
Your Local Election HQ
Weather
📡 Interactive VIPIR Radar
☂️ Umbrella Contest
Daily Forecast
Skyview Network
Color The Weather
Freddy The Forecaster
Hurricane Tracker
Sports
ACC Football
College Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Junior Golf
Local Sports
Masters Report
Professional Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
Cold Cases
Community
Caring for Carolina
Cause For The Cure
Children First
Community Calendar
Food and Cooking
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Safety Matters
Stronger Together
Women to Watch
Featured Series
Artist Spotlight
Contests
Cyber Insider
The Dish
Eating Local in the CSRA
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
Wild Encounters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
WJBF Live
About Us
Contact Us
Email newsletter signup
Meet The Team
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Programming Guide
ABC News Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Education
Low COVID vaccine rate among students concerns officials
Video
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Columbia County School District ‘strongly encouraging’ masks for students, staff
Augusta Commissioners hear in depth reporting on Mayor Davis’ credit card spending
Richmond County Sheriffs Office searching for missing car
Cold Case Project | ‘It’s personal’, Getting your family the justice they deserve
Barnwell Corrections Officer arrested for furnishing contraband to an inmate
Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice hosting job fair
Parkinson’s Care Partners invited to special recharge & reconnect event August 20th
Video
Two people wanted in connection with an Aggravated Assault in Hephzibah
Aiken Department of Public Safety hosting community kickball game
Richmond County Sheriffs Office searching for missing car
Officer dead, suspect killed after burst of violence outside Pentagon
Video
Man taped to seat on Frontier flight after allegedly groping, assaulting flight attendants
Video
Cuomo sexual harassment report response: ‘I never touched anyone inappropriately’
Video
Two people wanted in connection with an Aggravated Assault in Hephzibah
Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds
3 employees shot, suspected gunman killed at SmileDirectClub warehouse
Video
Rough arrest caught on camera; five Miami officers facing charges
Video
False reports of serial killer in Atlanta area
Biden to announce new eviction ban due to COVID spread
Disneyland launches ‘Magic Key’: What to know about the new annual pass replacement program
'Mama has no energy, Dada's resting,' expectant family battles COVID-19 together in hospital
Video
Man taped to seat on Frontier flight after allegedly groping, assaulting flight attendants
Video
Keto diets are a ‘disease-promoting disaster,’ researchers warn
Cuomo sexual harassment report response: ‘I never touched anyone inappropriately’
Video
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Video
Florida breaks another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
NYC mandates COVID vaccine proof to enter indoor restaurants, venues, gyms
Video
Simone Biles wins bronze medal on balance beam after returning to competition
Video
Biles is back! Simone set to return to competition for balance beam final
Video
American star Simone Biles to return for balance beam finals
García 3-run HR as Brewers beat Toussaint and Braves 9-5
Border Bowl IX coaches announced
Video
The Legend of Sandersville’s Allisha Gray continues to grow following Olympic gold medal
Video
Condom used to repair canoe at Tokyo Olympics
‘This would not have happened’: Biles withdrawal draws comparisons to Strug, Karolyi gymnastics era
Video
Texas deputy AG apologizes to Simone Biles after calling her ‘childish’ and ‘selfish’
Trending Stories
Columbia County woman raising awareness about a local scam making its rounds on Facebook
Video
Augusta Commissioners hear in depth reporting on Mayor Davis’ credit card spending
Hundreds of passengers stranded at Myrtle Beach International Airport after delays, cancellations
Video
We talk to Southeastern Aesthetic Surgery and MedSpa about creating a more youthful appearance
Video
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Barnwell Corrections Officer arrested for furnishing contraband to an inmate