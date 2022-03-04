What are the best wedge pillows in 2021?

We sleep for around a third of our lives, so getting a good night’s rest is essential. A wedge pillow can help any user sleep more peacefully, especially if they’re struggling with respiratory problems, acid reflux or are a heavy snorer.

Keep reading for the details you’ll need to find the best wedge pillow, plus a few recommendations. Our top pick is the Avana Kind Bed Orthopedic Support Pillow Comfort System, an extremely versatile and comfortable option for sitting and sleeping.

What to know before you buy a wedge pillow

Material

Wedge pillows are usually either made from basic polyurethane foam or memory foam. Polyurethane foam is generally a firmer feeling than memory foam and may offer back sleepers’ support. It’s also relatively inexpensive. Memory foam offers a better blend of comfort and support since it can mold to the sleeper’s body, causing less pressure if the user sleeps on their side or tends to cycle through a range of positions during the night. Memory foam wedge pillows can be on the pricey side compared to polyurethane foam options.

Size

Wedge pillows come in a range of width-based sizes. The size can be given in inches, in bed sizes (such as queen or king) or small, medium and large. It’s important to choose the right size wedge pillow for your bed, especially if people share a sleeping space. It’s crucial to ensure that the wedge pillow selected is the right size for the customer’s bed. It’s easy to tell that a queen-size wedge pillow will be a good fit for a queen bed, but a 32-inch wedge pillow will take up more than half of a queen bed. If in doubt, find the width of the pillow in inches and measure your bed.

Height

Wedge pillows can vary in height from 6-16 inches. Too low, and the pillow might not solve the issues they were meant to assist. Too high, and it will prop the sleeper up too far, making sleeping uncomfortable. For the majority of users, we’d recommend a pillow 10-12-inches tall.

What to look for in a quality wedge pillow

Removable cover

People sweat into their pillows for approximately 8 hours each night, so the pillow must have a removable cover for easy washing. Ideally, the cover will be machine washable and suitable for tumble drying, though air drying is another option.

Hypoallergenic

Luckily for allergy sufferers, foam of all types is inherently more hypoallergenic than standard pillow fillings, including down and synthetic down alternatives. Some models available include added antimicrobial protection to help keep bacteria, mold and fungi at bay, making those with environmental allergies more comfortable at night.

Comfort

Some wedge pillows are more than just a single wedge. These come with several wedge pieces and often some non-wedge-shaped pieces that you can configure in various ways to help users get comfortable when sitting up or lying down. If they can’t get comfy enough using a standard wedge pillow, this variety might be more suitable.

How much you can expect to spend on a wedge pillow

Simple wedge pillows cost between $20-$75, while multi-piece wedge pillow systems can cost as much as $300.

Wedge pillow FAQ

What is a wedge pillow used for?

A. A wedge pillow can be orientated to either sit up with a slight recline or lie down with the head and shoulders slightly raised. When used in a sitting position, it’s generally to relax comfortably while reading a book or browsing on the phone. When used in a lying position, it can help reduce snoring, lessen nighttime acid reflux and improve respiratory issues from congestion or allergies. Another option is to use the wedge pillow to elevate the feet rather than the head.

Are wedge pillows bad for your back or neck?

A. Some people believe that wedge pillows are more likely to cause neck or back pain. Still, sleeping with a wedge pillow puts less pressure on the lumbar and cervical spine and offers more support for the neck and shoulders, particularly for those who sleep on their backs.

What’s the best wedge pillow to buy?

Top wedge pillow

Avana Kind Bed Orthopedic Support Pillow Comfort System

What you need to know: More than just a wedge pillow, it can be configured in a variety of ways for ultimate comfort. It’s ideal if a simple wedge doesn’t hit the spot.

What you’ll love: It’s available in 24- to 30-inch sizes and is made from comfortable and supportive memory foam. The adjustable head pillow reduces the chance of neck pain

What you should consider: This particular option is expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wedge pillow for the money

Drive Medical Folding Bed Wedge

What you need to know: An affordable wedge pillow for buyers on a budget.

What you’ll love: It’s foldable for easier storage when not in use, and the gentle angle is excellent for sleeping and nicely supportive.

What you should consider: This is not the most durable option if being used every night.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Healthex Bed Wedge Pillow

What you need to know: Made from cooling gel foam, it’s the ideal choice for people who tend to sleep hot.

What you’ll love: The memory foam upper layer is comfortable and supportive, and it features a removable machine washable cover.

What you should consider: Some users find this option overly firm.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.