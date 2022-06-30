Outdoor water strips shouldn’t be put close to water. The waterproofing is for temporary contact, not prolonged contact or submersion.

Which outdoor power strip is best?

Even if you’re outside, you’ll likely have a need for power. However, finding power in the outdoors is difficult and can be more dangerous to use. Outdoor power strips solve both problems by providing multiple waterproof outlets with long power cords. They ensure you can charge your phone or power your electric lawn mower in a snap.

The best outdoor power strip is the Powrui Outdoor Smart Power Strip. It has 1,080 joules of surge protection and IP44 weatherproofing, plus it can connect to most smart assistants, including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

What to know before you buy an outdoor power strip

Outlet count

Outdoor power strips typically have several three-pronged outlets, usually somewhere between three and 10. It doesn’t hurt to have one or two more outlets, but try to avoid more than that since empty outlets still draw power and can raise your energy bill.

Cord length

Outdoor power strips typically have cord lengths around 5-15 feet. The goal is to get a strip with a cord length that’s just long enough. If it’s too short, you’ll be straining to plug your items in. But if it’s too long, you’ll have an eyesore of tangled cable to manage.

What to look for in a quality outdoor power strip

Waterproofing

Waterproofing, or weatherproofing, is the feature that sets indoor and outdoor power strips apart. They’re measured by using IP or IPX, and those with higher numbers have better protection.

IP ratings use two numbers, with the first specifying protection against solids and the second specifying protection against liquids. Outdoor power strips should have a minimum rating of IP44, meaning it’s protected from solids as small as a paper clip and splashes of water, including light-to-moderate rain. You won’t find better protection than IP56, meaning it’s dust-resistant and protected against all water unless it’s submerged.

IPX ratings use one number as they only specify the degree of water protection, but that number follows the same rating system as IP. In other words, IPX4 has the same water protection as IP44.

Surge protection

The best power strips offer surge protection, meaning if there’s a surge in power, it severs the connection to your strip, protecting connective devices. The surge protection’s quality is typically measured in joules, with higher numbers meaning better protection.

USB ports

USB ports may be crucial, depending on why you need an outdoor power strip. Strips that have USB ports rarely have more than three of these ports, though some include one or more USB-C ports.

Stake

Some outdoor power strips include attachable stakes so you can drive them into the ground and keep it in place.

Color

The best outdoor power strip blends in well with the environment it’s in. Some trips come in green instead of the usual black or white. Yellow is also an option if you need your strip to stand out rather than blend in.

How much you can expect to spend on an outdoor power strip

They typically cost $15-$50, depending on cable length and outlet count. Smaller strips cost around $15-$20, while the longest and largest typically cost $30 and up.

Outdoor power strip FAQ

Is it safe to plug an extension cord into an outdoor power strip?

A. Double-check the owner manual to see if it’s safe to do so and note any restrictions on the kinds of extension cords that you can use. You should also avoid using an extension cord if your power strip is full; otherwise, you might overload it.

Do smart outdoor power strips require a Wi-Fi connection?

A. Yes and no. They don’t require Wi-Fi to provide power and monitor power consumption. They do require it for all other features, such as setting timers and controlling it through an app or by voice.

What’s the best outdoor power strip to buy?

Top outdoor power strip

Powrui Outdoor Smart Power Strip

What you need to know: Never waste electricity again with this smart power strip.

What you’ll love: Some of the smart features include timed triggers and countdowns, so you only spend power when you need it. The smart features don’t require an external hub — just connect it to your home’s Wi-Fi. It has four outlets that you can individually control.

What you should consider: A few consumers found the setup instructions to be inaccurate.

Top outdoor power strip for the money

Top outdoor power strip for the money

Eigso Outdoor Power Strip

What you need to know: It’s a no-frills strip for those who don’t need much.

What you’ll love: It has three outlets protected by IPX6 waterproofing, plus it’s shockproof, meaning it can’t harm children if they accidentally insert any metal. It also comes with minor surge protection. It comes in black or white with three cable length options, which are 6, 9 or 15 feet.

What you should consider: The outlets are close enough together that plugs may bunch or overlap. A few customers received the incorrect length cable.

Worth checking out

Worth checking out

Bestten Outdoor Power Strip

What you need to know: This is the perfect outdoor power strip for grassy lawns.

What you’ll love: It has six outlets and comes with weather- and fire-resistant covers. The 9-foot cable and 7-inch stake allow you to put the strip exactly where you want it, and the green color helps it blend in. It has an on/off switch that doubles as a circuit breaker.

What you should consider: The degree of weatherproofing isn’t specified. A few purchasers had issues with the outlet covers falling off, and they couldn’t get them back on.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

