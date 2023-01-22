You don’t have to spend much money to put together a stylish look for your special occasions

Finding the perfect outfit for a wedding, party or other special event is always a little daunting. You want to look good and feel comfortable enough to enjoy the celebration, which often seems impossible. And if you’re on a budget, shopping for an outfit that will get you noticed is even harder.

But if you have a big event this year, there’s no need to fret. Check out these chic, stylish looks that will help you stand out without breaking the bank.

Best affordable special occasion dresses

R&M Richards Short Dress with Rhinestone Straps

This sophisticated cocktail dress features an off-the-shoulder style and asymmetrical design that makes it look more expensive than it is. It’s made of a soft jersey material that contains some spandex, letting you move easily and dance the night away. The sparkling rhinestone strap eliminates the need for much jewelry, too. Sold by Kohl’s

Ezbelle Off The Shoulder Short Sleeve Body Con Midi Dress

This sexy off-the-shoulder dress features a midi-length hem that’s ideal for many occasions. It’s made of a soft polyester blend with a ribbed knit, so it’s comfortable enough to wear all night. It also comes in 30 colors and patterns, including classic black. Sold by Amazon

24seven Comfort Appeal Sleeveless Fit and Flare High Low Dress

With a sleeveless design and flattering V-neck, this fit-and-flare dress will get you noticed at plenty of special events. It has a striking high-low hem and pleating at the waist that provides a comfortable fit. The polyester/spandex fabric is also machine washable. Best of all, it has convenient side pockets for your essentials. Sold by Target and Kohl’s

Best affordable special occasion suits

WULFUL Men’s Slim Fit 3-Piece Suit

This three-piece suit includes a jacket, vest and pants for a sharp, sleek look that’s perfect for weddings, parties and more. It has a slim fit that gives it a modern feel and comes in over 30 colors and patterns, including black. Its cotton polyester blend is also breathable and comfortable for year-round wear. Sold by Amazon

MrSure Men’s 3-Piece Suit

This fully-lined suit has a tailored cut that drapes well to flatter many body types. The blazer has classic notch lapels and a slight taper at the waist with a one-button closure. In addition to a vest and pants, the suit includes a tie in a random color if you need help finishing your look. It comes in 17 colors, including many bright options like pink, purple and yellow. Sold by Amazon

Best affordable special occasion tops

JASAMBAC Sparkle Sequin Top

Ensure all eyes are on you with this sparkling sequin top. It has three-quarter sleeves with a cold shoulder design to expose just a bit of skin. The loose elastic waist helps it blouse a bit at the bottom to give it a flattering fit. It’s also fully lined with mesh to keep you comfortable all night. You can choose from 45 colors, including gold and silver. Sold by Amazon

R&M Richards Layered Chiffon Shrug

This flowy, layered shrug is the perfect topper for your favorite cocktail, party or formal dress. It has an asymmetrical open front and scarf hem that allow for a flattering drape on your body. The three-quarter sleeves pair well with strapless and sleeveless tops, while the sheer chiffon fabric gives it a romantic look. Sold by Kohl’s

COOFANDY Men’s Floral Tuxedo Jacket

This striking tuxedo jacket features a classic shawl lapel and single-breasted one-button closure, providing a chic, polished look. The jacquard floral pattern gives the jacket some shine, though, and guarantees you’ll stand out at your big event. It’s made of lightweight polyester that breathes well, so you’re comfortable all night. Sold Amazon

Best affordable special occasion bottoms

Dirholl A-Line Fairy Tulle Midi Skirt

This lovely tulle skirt has an A-line cut that’s perfect for spinning around the dance floor at parties. The multiple layers are made of breathable material and have a lining to reduce show-through. The skirt also features a pull-on elastic waist that’s comfortable and easy to get on and off. It comes in 26 designs, including solid colors and embossed patterns. Sold by Amazon

Allegra K Women’s Drawstring Satin Joggers

Look super chic and modern at special events in these satin jogger-style pants. They have a relaxed fit that makes them comfortable enough to party in all night, but they still have a tailored look that makes them ideal for dressing up. They come in 19 colors, including basic black, and even have side pockets. Sold by Amazon

PrettyGuide Sequin High Waist Pencil Skirt

This attention-grabbing pencil skirt is covered all over with sparkling sequins. It has a back closure with a concealed zipper and a knee-length hem that flatters all body types. The waist is elastic to ensure a comfortable fit, too. You can choose from 20 colors. Sold by Amazon

Best affordable special occasion accessories

Issac Mizrahi New York Multi Stone Statement Necklace

This bold statement necklace can add a touch of glam to any special event outfit. It features a gold-tone cable chain and various pink, purple, fuchsia and amethyst glass stones that catch the light. It also has subtle pearl accents throughout. Sold by Target

LC Lauren Conrad Tri Tone Leaf Cluster Nickel Free Drop Earrings

These simple dangling earrings feature a tri-tone design, so they have silver-tone, gold-tone and rose gold-tone accents. They can work with plenty of other jewelry and are nickel-free to prevent irritation. Sold by Kohl’s

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.